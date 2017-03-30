Get a Razer DeathAdder Chroma mouse for $35

We're big fans of the way Razer's DeathAdder mice feel in our hands, hence part of the reason why we picked the DeathAdder Elite as the best gaming mouse. The DeathAdder is made from the same mold, and it's on sale for $35 on Amazon.

The Elite has an upgraded sensor, but the Chroma is no slouch. It has an optical sensor that can ramp up to 10,000 dpi, far higher than most gaming purists would say is necessary.

It also features on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments, five programmable buttons, and of course Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options.

The DeathAdder Chroma typically sells for around $50. However, it's one of several Razer products that are on sale today at Amazon as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Deal promotion.

You can grab the DeathAdder Chroma on sale here, while supplies last. Other Razer brand Gold Box deals can be found here.

