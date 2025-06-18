Our favorite budget wireless gaming mouse has knocked almost $20 off, making it an even more wallet-friendly option

Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless | 12,000 DPI | 250 hour battery life | 400 IPS | $49.99 $32.49 (save $17.50 at Amazon)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed has been our pick for the best budget wireless gaming mouse for some time, and that's for good reason. At its original price of $50, the G305 is already a super solid deal, but with almost $20 off, I can't find a single budget wireless gaming mouse I'd pick over it at its current price point. The only downside to buying right now is that you will have to pay a little more if you want the pretty blue or purple variant of the mouse.

It is astounding to think of the quality mice you can get for cheap nowadays. The G305 Lightspeed with its hundreds of hours of battery life and still plenty snappy Hero 12K sensor is hard to ignore when you can pick it for just dollars above $30. Our favorite budget wireless mouse right now, it's got a sleek look and has a smooth feel.

If you want to pick one up for yourself, you can get it for just $32 on Amazon right now, and thanks to fast shipping, it should be with you within just a few short days. The only real place this mouse shows its age, other than not getting the upgraded Hero sensor from last year, is the fact that it requires batteries—though a single AA battery can get up to 250 hours before you need to swap them out.

The Hero 12K sensor is a little older now with a max DPI of 12,000, but this is still more than enough for most gamers, and the mouse is plenty snappy thanks to an included 2.4 GHz connector with a 1 ms report rate. You won't get the top-of-the-top esports level performance out of this mouse, but it's still a might daily driver on a budget.

The model I've picked above is the black variant, which is currently the cheapest, but all colors are on sale on Amazon right now, should you want to pay a little more for some vibrance in your desk setup.

At 99 grams, the G305 is double the weight of the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, our current favourite lightweight pick, but it's still not a heavy rodent. Thanks to the lack of any wires plus its PTFE feet, it has plenty of glide across a countertop.

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, there are much quicker and lighter gaming mice out there, but many of them cost double or more than the price of the G305 right now. If you're in need of something cheap and cheerful, the Lightspeed is that, and quite a bit more. It has a very understated design, with just a handful of buttons on the side, plus your scroll wheel and DPI button.

It's a very pick-up-and-play style mouse, and as intuitive to use as you can get. Plug it in, pop in a battery, and get gaming.

The fact that you can store the receiver in the mouse itself also makes it a decent choice for anyone travelling. Great battery life plus excellent price make it a solid option to connect to a handheld gaming PC or laptop for play on the go, too. Seven years after its first launch, the G305 still packs a mighty punch.