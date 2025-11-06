WoW's game director says they don't want combat AddOns to do anything the base UI doesn't: 'The overarching goal of the changes in Midnight is to level the playing field'

World of Warcraft: Midnight is doing something pretty huge—with Blizzard taking aim at the game's combat mods, also known as AddOns, by making changes to the API (which feeds them the info they need to work). Other UI mods will stay untouched, but anything that gives you an overt advantage in a fight? It's being sent to the void.

I can't say I blame Blizzard for this, even if I was hesitant at first. I still think the studio's taking on a huge task, given it's also having to completely redesign its classes to exist in an AddOn-less world, but assuming Blizzard can pull it off? I think the game'll be better for it.

For instance, I have protanopic colourblindness. If Blizzard showed a countdown by indicating a magic aura shifting from dark blue to purple, I'd be screwed—because my eyes are less sensitive to red, which is mainly how you tell those two colours apart. If I have an audio countdown, though? I'm good.

This is not to dunk on Swen & Co. for not understanding my specific needs (though that filter is basically useless) but to point out that devs can never pre-empt all accessibility concerns. Accessibility is complicated, and each individual needs something different to help them along—which is what the modularity of the API helped out with.

