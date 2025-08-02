The next survival game from the developers of Green Hell plops you on an alien planet with atmospheric firestorms and a horde of giant spiders

StarRupture Playtest Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The developer of Green Hell is going to an entirely new kind of hell for their next game. Sentenced to a stretch on an alien world for unspecified crimes, your miserable lot is to find research specimens, build up high-tech industrial infrastructure, and send resource shipments home for your corporate overlords. Could be worse, you think.

Did I mention that the planet surface is periodically licked clean by a raging firestorm from the sky? Did I mention that the world is infested by a horde of meter-long arachnids that hunt in packs and swarm things they don't like? Please remember that you're a prisoner, here.

Planned to launch into early access this year, StarRupture is currently in an open singleplayer playtest period that'll end August 4th, though the finished game will have four player co-op. In the playtest you'll land on the planet and get run through a tutorial of how to set up the basics of your automated base, ship stuff off-world, and hopefully not get killed by lots of bugs. It's a pretty promising taste of a game that's combining bits of a horde defense survival-craft-shooter with base building a la Satisfactory.

It's definitely an in-development slice, with the technical issues and lack of optimization you'd expect, but the bit I played of it was pretty promising. Scouting out new areas of the planet to find remnants of previous expeditions tells an immersive story, and being sure you're not too far from cover for the next firestorm really encourages a setup of distributed base cores with their own defensive network.

You know, for when the spider hordes inevitably attack.

The little demo lets you play and explore just long enough to get some levels in your player skills and unlock a few weapons and upgrades—stuff like a boosted double jump for easier exploration.

You can find StarRupture on Steam, and try out its singleplayer playtest until August 4th.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors