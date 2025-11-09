Rust doubles down on its 'controversial' meta changes by wiping everyone's crafting blueprints to 'bring back that sense of discovery', and it might become a regular thing

Last month, Facepunch Studios began overhauling player progression in its nihilistic survival sim Rust to coax players out of their bases and encourage more PvP combat, introducing a "controversial" blueprint fragment system that requires players to locate and piece together blueprints to upgrade their workbenches above level one. Despite the apparently mixed reception of blueprint fragments, Facepunch's latest update doubles down on the meta shift with even more dramatic changes.

In a Steam post diplomatically and not at all confrontationally titled PIVOT OR DIE", Facepunch revealed it has implemented a game-wide blueprint wipe. While Rust already enacts general map wipes that remove player structures and so forth, the blueprint wipe also removes everything they've unlocked from the crafting tree.

"When you join a freshly map-wiped server but already have everything unlocked, you're effectively skipping the entire early and mid-game," Facepunch explains in a Steam post. "You can craft late-tier items immediately, bypassing all the gear and choices before it, which completely breaks the sense of progression."

Following this logic, Facepunch has wiped all servers and blueprints, effectively resetting players' progress and forcing everyone to engage with the entire game arc. Facepunch's approach does offer some carrot alongside the stick, however. To coincide with the blueprint wipe, the studio has "dramatically" reduced tech tree and research costs. In other words, although players have lost their blueprints, regaining them will be faster than it used to be.

"Blueprint wipes bring back that sense of discovery, structure, and early-game pacing that Rust was built on," the developer explains. Combined with the cheaper unlocks and the removal of scrap from workbench crafting, the system should feel faster and less punishing, not a grind."

For now, the blueprint wipe is a one-off. But Facepunch is leaving the door open to it becoming a regular, even monthly event. "We're not committing to anything yet. We're going to play, watch and listen before making any long-term decisions."

Alongside the blueprint wipe, the update introduces an array of smaller changes and additions. It expands box sorting settings to help you manage your storage, adds a mini fridge to help preserve perishable items in a more compact fashion, streamlines elevator building, rebalances helicopters and enables you to use medical syringes on horses.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

Finally, the update makes an important adjustment to last month's Meta changes, altering how blueprint fragments spawn at monuments to help curb what Facepunch describes as "undesirable behaviour" from players. While the concept of undesirable behaviour in Rust seems like a contradiction in terms, Facepunch explains that players were camping "so close to monument puzzles and loot rooms that they were inadvertently preventing the loot from respawning". Oops.

Previously, loot spawns at Monuments had a 30-minute refresh timer that would pause until players left the area, but constant close-range camping meant that some loot was taking ages to refresh. Facepunch's solution to this is amusing. Once a monument is looted, a 30-minute timer still begins, but continues to tick down even when players are in range.

When the clock ticks down to ten minutes remaining, however, the monument begins to emit "unsurvivable" radiation to clear the area of players, and the Monument puzzle will only reset if the area has been clear of players for 5 minutes. "These changes should hopefully preserve the importance of monument PvP combat while making sure that the presence of combat doesn't make blueprint fragments artificially harder to get."