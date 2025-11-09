Rust doubles down on its 'controversial' meta changes by wiping everyone's crafting blueprints to 'bring back that sense of discovery', and it might become a regular thing

Last month, Facepunch Studios began overhauling player progression in its nihilistic survival sim Rust to coax players out of their bases and encourage more PvP combat, introducing a "controversial" blueprint fragment system that requires players to locate and piece together blueprints to upgrade their workbenches above level one. Despite the apparently mixed reception of blueprint fragments, Facepunch's latest update doubles down on the meta shift with even more dramatic changes.
In a Steam post diplomatically and not at all confrontationally titled PIVOT OR DIE", Facepunch revealed it has implemented a game-wide blueprint wipe. While Rust already enacts general map wipes that remove player structures and so forth, the blueprint wipe also removes everything they've unlocked from the crafting tree.
"When you join a freshly map-wiped server but already have everything unlocked, you're effectively skipping the entire early and mid-game," Facepunch explains in a Steam post. "You can craft late-tier items immediately, bypassing all the gear and choices before it, which completely breaks the sense of progression."
Following this logic, Facepunch has wiped all servers and blueprints, effectively resetting players' progress and forcing everyone to engage with the entire game arc. Facepunch's approach does offer some carrot alongside the stick, however. To coincide with the blueprint wipe, the studio has "dramatically" reduced tech tree and research costs. In other words, although players have lost their blueprints, regaining them will be faster than it used to be.
"Blueprint wipes bring back that sense of discovery, structure, and early-game pacing that Rust was built on," the developer explains. Combined with the cheaper unlocks and the removal of scrap from workbench crafting, the system should feel faster and less punishing, not a grind."
For now, the blueprint wipe is a one-off. But Facepunch is leaving the door open to it becoming a regular, even monthly event. "We're not committing to anything yet. We're going to play, watch and listen before making any long-term decisions."
Alongside the blueprint wipe, the update introduces an array of smaller changes and additions. It expands box sorting settings to help you manage your storage, adds a mini fridge to help preserve perishable items in a more compact fashion, streamlines elevator building, rebalances helicopters and enables you to use medical syringes on horses.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Finally, the update makes an important adjustment to last month's Meta changes, altering how blueprint fragments spawn at monuments to help curb what Facepunch describes as "undesirable behaviour" from players. While the concept of undesirable behaviour in Rust seems like a contradiction in terms, Facepunch explains that players were camping "so close to monument puzzles and loot rooms that they were inadvertently preventing the loot from respawning". Oops.
Previously, loot spawns at Monuments had a 30-minute refresh timer that would pause until players left the area, but constant close-range camping meant that some loot was taking ages to refresh. Facepunch's solution to this is amusing. Once a monument is looted, a 30-minute timer still begins, but continues to tick down even when players are in range.
When the clock ticks down to ten minutes remaining, however, the monument begins to emit "unsurvivable" radiation to clear the area of players, and the Monument puzzle will only reset if the area has been clear of players for 5 minutes. "These changes should hopefully preserve the importance of monument PvP combat while making sure that the presence of combat doesn't make blueprint fragments artificially harder to get."
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.