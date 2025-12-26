Tiny Bookshop gave me the moment every book lover lives for: recommending the perfect book to a friend and them instantly loving it

Personal Pick (Image credit: Future) In addition to our main Game of the Year Awards 2025, each member of the PC Gamer team is shining a spotlight on a game they loved this year. We'll post new personal picks each day throughout the rest of the month. You can find them all here.

We've all done it: excitedly told a friend that they should read a book (or play a game, watch a movie, etc) that you think they will like. Then you wait. You wait for weeks. You don't pester them about it because you don't want them to associate your overeagerness to share your favorite thing with the thing itself, sullying the experience. If you're lucky, you earn one of life's most unconditionally joyful victories when they bring it up months later and say: "That thing you told me about? I loved it!"

Tiny Bookshop, a cozy management game about stocking and recommending books, is the triple-shot serotonin of that experience—pure validation and mutual enjoyment day in and out—and I'm still going back for more.

(Image credit: Neoludic Games)

In Tiny Bookshop I am the new proprietor of a tiny mobile shed hitched to a hatchback. Out of it I'm selling books in the quaint seaside town Bookstonbury, where the wind has blown me. Each day I stock my shelves with books from seven genres (classics, crime, drama, fact, fantasy, kids, and travel) then choose a spot around town to throw down the hatch. The waterfront plaza, the university campus, a local cafe, even the supermarket car lot.

Customers amble on in, shopping my shelves with each genre's sale chance buffed by my decor choices. A little buoy hanging from my shop's eaves grants a boost to my chance to sell travel books while a decorative skull improves crime novel sales but decreases kids book chances. Between the daily shop grind, Tiny Bookshop also has a small cast of characters with little quests and evolving stories to chase as I expand my mobile book shop operation over my seasons in Bookstonbury.

(Image credit: Neoludic Games)

What takes Tiny Bookshop from a nice shop sim to a book-lover's true calling is that throughout the day customers will ask my help choosing a book. Book people love recommending books. It's basically the entire backbone of Booktok and Booktube and the full gaggle of interconnected book people forums on Reddit.

I get to flex that rec cred when my customers come in wanting a classic book written by a woman, a coming-of-age fantasy, or maybe a short crime novel featuring a detective. I've got to pick apart what each customer is asking for and the relative importance of each part of their request. They may be "in the mood for" a thriller, but that part's not make-or-break, though something written this century is an absolute must.

When I go to surf my shelves for choices I find that they're populated by real books, ones I've actually read, even! There are gems like George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, classic Jane Austen novels, the works of Shakespeare, even some manga and manhwa. I recommended one customer an Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novel that I've got sitting on my own shelf. There are some fakes interspersed as well, like books on the history of Bookstonbury and other made up travel guides.

(Image credit: Neoludic Games)

Sometimes I get requests with layers like "I call myself a sci-fi nerd, but I mostly prefer the ones in space, and the longer the book the better." Okay, so Dark Matter by Blake Crouch isn't going to cut it, but if I happen to have a copy of Asimov's Second Foundation on my shelf today that should do it. These folks don't seem bothered by being recommended a book in the middle of a series, even though they're otherwise quite particular about their tastes.

When you absolutely nail what a customer is looking for, they celebrate with a happy little dance and a dialogue bubble full of hearts and sparkles, a bit of feedback that feels good in general but is exponentially more satisfying when I get to serve up a book I've actually read.

Sometimes I've got to read between the lines of a request and, though it isn't required, I'm rewarded if I can call on my own memory of a book for details that aren't actually mentioned in the blurb written for it in-game. One customer is looking for a book with a political message written by a woman so I hand them Babel by R.F. Kuang.

(Image credit: Neoludic Games)

The description in-game reads "This novel explores an alternate-reality British Empire, in which languages and their meanings are harnessed for their immense magical power." It doesn't explicitly say so, but if you've read Babel yourself you'll know it's a magical school fantasy obsessed with its anti-imperialist political commentary on academia. I won the sparkle hearts happy dance with that one, folks.

Tiny Bookshop just gets what makes book-hoarding modern readers with mile-long TBRs tick, and it wound up just as hard to put down as some of my favorite reads from this year.