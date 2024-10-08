Roblox's Dress to Impress is getting a spooky Halloween update with over 30 haunting hairstyles and a pose that will scar me for life

I'd be lying if I said Roblox's dress-up game Dress to Impress hadn't consumed the last few weeks of my life, and the upcoming Halloween event is bound to force me further down the rabbit hole. Before you get too excited, we don't know the exact date this Halloween update will roll out yet. But one of the developers shared in the official Dress to Impress Discord that it will release this week, or next week at the latest.

There's a huge amount to look forward to, including new seasonal patterns, new accessories, codes to redeem, more than 30 new hairstyles, and the exciting addition of a broomstick which I don't doubt will be overused in everyone's outfits within the update's first few days. But the most intriguing, yet haunting, part has to be the new pose that's been announced.

Referred to by one of the developers for Dress to Impress as the 'puppet' pose, when activated your Dress to Impress avatar will throw their arms up as if they are a marionette. The head of your character will tilt and the knees will buckle, giving the impression that your avatar is being held up by a string. I'll admit, in writing it doesn't sound too scary, but when you see it moving and how lifeless some of the faces look, it becomes pretty haunting. With the right outfit and vacant makeup look, you could create something really unsettling.

But the puppet pose is only one of the poses coming in the Halloween update, so I only imagine they will get creepier. I've heard rumblings online of a pose that stretches your arms down to the floor and extends your legs, but I haven't seen an official announcement so don't want to get my sage and holy water ready to banish whatever demon that is just yet. If that is the case, I'm fully prepared to be punished with nightmares filled with Dress to Impress avatars chasing me down.

Poses aside, new makeup will be coming too. Eyeshadow looks featuring little ghosts, rhinestone hearts, and stars are on the way which might help me stray from my usual rotation of two different looks. In addition, two full-face makeovers are also being added, one featuring a bold black lip and running mascara on a red base, and a white witch look with veiny branches extending from the eyes and a purple lip. So finally, we have Halloween looks coming that aren't just the Corpse Bride face design.

However, we aren't just getting new clothing, makeup, and pose options. An entirely redesigned runway to help get us into the spirit of the season is coming. Initially shared to X , the runway will take on the look of the halls of a cathedral with the catwalk being the aisle. It's not necessarily spooky, which is what I expected from a Halloween update, but it will make for a cool alternative to the standard clinically white runway I'm used to embarrassing myself on.

Long story short: There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to the upcoming Halloween update, and by the sounds of it, it's coming sooner rather than later. Whether you're hoping to create a creepy look with the new pose which I will undoubtedly vote one star out of fear, or a spooky outfit that wins an instant first place, there's bound to be something new to make the most of. I'm excited to get stuck in and see what I can conjure up, but I guarantee I'll still come out bottom of the pecking order. I'm having fun though, and that's what counts—right?