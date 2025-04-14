Disney Dreamlight Valley's Alice In Wonderland update is dropping next week, but I'm mostly excited about 'uncrafting' things

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced the details of its next update, Wonderland Whimsy, including the release date: April 23. This update will open up the Alice in Wonderland realm, which means two new characters will be available to unlock and invite to our valley, Alice and the Cheshire Cat.

Although no specific details on what needs to be done before Alice and the Cheshire Cat can move in were shared, the developer update does show a few features of the Wonderland realm, which I can only imagine will play into the quests themselves. These include navigating the Queen of Hearts labyrinth, and hosting a tea party. You know, very stereotypical Alice in Wonderland-esque features.

Outside of welcoming these new friends, a few quality of life changes are being made to Disney Dreamlight Valley within the update too. The first is the introduction of the "uncrafting station". This seems to be a machine you unlock through developing a friendship with the Cheshire Cat, but given how useful I know it will be, I will happily spend hours on hours trying to boost my friendship to get a hold of one. The Uncrafting Station lets you take any item you've crafted in the past and change it back into its original crafting materials. Any accidental crafts you've made in the past will finally have a purpose again.

Other quality of life improvements include the ability to spend Dreamlight on purchasing storage upgrades for small and medium chests, alongside reworked placement grids for the top of furniture. As someone who is always desperately looking for a way to put all the meals I've meticulously cooked on a single table, I will happily embrace this addition of more space.

The new Star Path, Garden of Whimsy, has also been revealed, and features a mixture of Alice in Wonderland and Disney Fairies themed items. While it's active, you'll be able to host a tea party in your valley, and unlock an Absolem butterfly animal companion. More adorable decor and furniture for the valley will be available too, such as huge flower gazebos and mushroom tables, but the full details are for us to discover when the update rolls out next week.

Finally, new premium shop content is being added, and it's good news for any Star Wars lover. With this shop update, you'll be able to purchase an R2D2 companion, and a Lightsaber hand accessory (which yes, comes with a new photo pose) alongside numerous other goodies from a "galaxy far, far away."