Silent Hill 2 remake and Indiana Jones are at historically low prices this Steam Spring Sale—so long as you don't buy them directly from Steam
There is, in fact, any deal.
It's Steam Spring Sale time, and you know what that means: time to buy very cheap videogames from websites that aren't Steam. For instance, sites like Fanatical are currently running their own spring sales, meaning you can pick up a load of games you'll never actually play for even cheaper than you can get them during Steam's shindig. They're Steam keys, too, so there's no reason not to unless you're desperately keen on ranking up your seasonal badge or something.
You can, for example, pick up that Silent Hill 2 remake for about $36 (£31) right now, a full $12 cheaper than it is on Steam. It's a similar story for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is about $9 cheaper than it is on Steam at $48 (£41). Or you can get a, uh, YouTube and Podcasting Royalty Free Assets bundle for a single US dollar. The world's in a rough spot right now. You know what it needs? Your podcast.
Frankly, this has all been a big lead-in to my real Steam sale tip, which is to never look at any individual storefront at all. What you should be doing is using IsThereAnyDeal and its browser extension—Augmented Steam—to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. Personally, I recommend signing in with your Steam account and linking your wishlist, but I'm not your mum. I think.
A quick check of ITAD's deals page reveals new historically low prices for Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and plenty else besides. It's just that none of them, despite being Steam keys, are at those prices on Steam itself.
So, you know, if you've been spending this Steam sale looking at Steam, like some kind of weirdo, branch out a little. There are deals everywhere for those with the browser extensions and bookmarks to see.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Monster Hunter Wilds players wonder if frenzied monsters are a little undercooked, as one slaps a sickly bird into a fine paste in just 25 seconds
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5