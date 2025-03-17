Silent Hill 2 remake and Indiana Jones are at historically low prices this Steam Spring Sale—so long as you don't buy them directly from Steam

News
By published

There is, in fact, any deal.

In-game recreation of iconic Indiana Jones stealing the idol in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
(Image credit: MachineGames)

It's Steam Spring Sale time, and you know what that means: time to buy very cheap videogames from websites that aren't Steam. For instance, sites like Fanatical are currently running their own spring sales, meaning you can pick up a load of games you'll never actually play for even cheaper than you can get them during Steam's shindig. They're Steam keys, too, so there's no reason not to unless you're desperately keen on ranking up your seasonal badge or something.

You can, for example, pick up that Silent Hill 2 remake for about $36 (£31) right now, a full $12 cheaper than it is on Steam. It's a similar story for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is about $9 cheaper than it is on Steam at $48 (£41). Or you can get a, uh, YouTube and Podcasting Royalty Free Assets bundle for a single US dollar. The world's in a rough spot right now. You know what it needs? Your podcast.

Frankly, this has all been a big lead-in to my real Steam sale tip, which is to never look at any individual storefront at all. What you should be doing is using IsThereAnyDeal and its browser extension—Augmented Steam—to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. Personally, I recommend signing in with your Steam account and linking your wishlist, but I'm not your mum. I think.

A quick check of ITAD's deals page reveals new historically low prices for Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and plenty else besides. It's just that none of them, despite being Steam keys, are at those prices on Steam itself.

So, you know, if you've been spending this Steam sale looking at Steam, like some kind of weirdo, branch out a little. There are deals everywhere for those with the browser extensions and bookmarks to see.

Steam sale datesEpic Store free gamesFree PC games2025 gamesFree Steam games

Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gallica and the protagonist from Metaphor: ReFantazio.
The best deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale
A selection of games in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale
The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here
Here's 22 good games that cost $1 or less in the 2024 winter game sales
Merchant in Santa outfit.
Elden Ring is 40% off in the Steam Winter Sale, the cheapest it's been since this time last year
Steam sale - A cropped image of a gallery of discounted Steam games, overlaid with a Steam logo and discount percentages.
Steam sale dates: When is the next Steam sale?
2024 Steam Winter Sale screenshot
Steam's 2024 Winter Sale is live
Latest in Games
In-game recreation of iconic Indiana Jones stealing the idol in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Silent Hill 2 remake and Indiana Jones are at historically low prices this Steam Spring Sale—so long as you don't buy them directly from Steam
Olivia, a hunter from Monster Hunter Wilds, looks perplexed in an icy blue environment.
Monster Hunter Wilds players wonder if frenzied monsters are a little undercooked, as one slaps a sickly bird into a fine paste in just 25 seconds
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Latest in News
In-game recreation of iconic Indiana Jones stealing the idol in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Silent Hill 2 remake and Indiana Jones are at historically low prices this Steam Spring Sale—so long as you don't buy them directly from Steam
A Steam Deck with SteamOS running in desktop mode.
A new and improved desktop experience just landed on Steam Deck and SteamOS is readying 'support for non-Steam Deck handhelds'
Olivia, a hunter from Monster Hunter Wilds, looks perplexed in an icy blue environment.
Monster Hunter Wilds players wonder if frenzied monsters are a little undercooked, as one slaps a sickly bird into a fine paste in just 25 seconds
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
More about games
Olivia, a hunter from Monster Hunter Wilds, looks perplexed in an icy blue environment.

Monster Hunter Wilds players wonder if frenzied monsters are a little undercooked, as one slaps a sickly bird into a fine paste in just 25 seconds
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.

This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
The Cherry Xtrfy K4V2 TKL gaming keyboard on top of a mouse pad depicting a nebula. The keyboard is grey with red accent keys, a grey braided wire, and the bright RGB lights switched on.

Cherry Xtrfy K4V2 TKL review
See more latest
Most Popular
A Steam Deck with SteamOS running in desktop mode.
A new and improved desktop experience just landed on Steam Deck and SteamOS is readying 'support for non-Steam Deck handhelds'
Olivia, a hunter from Monster Hunter Wilds, looks perplexed in an icy blue environment.
Monster Hunter Wilds players wonder if frenzied monsters are a little undercooked, as one slaps a sickly bird into a fine paste in just 25 seconds
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion