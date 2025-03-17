Silent Hill 2 remake and Indiana Jones are at historically low prices this Steam Spring Sale—so long as you don't buy them directly from Steam

It's Steam Spring Sale time, and you know what that means: time to buy very cheap videogames from websites that aren't Steam. For instance, sites like Fanatical are currently running their own spring sales, meaning you can pick up a load of games you'll never actually play for even cheaper than you can get them during Steam's shindig. They're Steam keys, too, so there's no reason not to unless you're desperately keen on ranking up your seasonal badge or something.

You can, for example, pick up that Silent Hill 2 remake for about $36 (£31) right now, a full $12 cheaper than it is on Steam. It's a similar story for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is about $9 cheaper than it is on Steam at $48 (£41). Or you can get a, uh, YouTube and Podcasting Royalty Free Assets bundle for a single US dollar. The world's in a rough spot right now. You know what it needs? Your podcast.

Frankly, this has all been a big lead-in to my real Steam sale tip, which is to never look at any individual storefront at all. What you should be doing is using IsThereAnyDeal and its browser extension—Augmented Steam—to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. Personally, I recommend signing in with your Steam account and linking your wishlist, but I'm not your mum. I think.

A quick check of ITAD's deals page reveals new historically low prices for Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and plenty else besides. It's just that none of them, despite being Steam keys, are at those prices on Steam itself.

So, you know, if you've been spending this Steam sale looking at Steam, like some kind of weirdo, branch out a little. There are deals everywhere for those with the browser extensions and bookmarks to see.