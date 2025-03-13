The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here

Steam Spring Sale 2025: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Spring is here! Temperatures are rising, the snow is almost gone, the birds are coming home, and yes, the annual ritual we know and love as the Steam Spring Sale is once again upon us.

It's apparently been a long, hard winter for the folks at Valve, or at least the self-described "dummy Steam voice" narrating the trailer with a talking-to-herself conversation that somehow devolves into a self-contained argument over which games she might want to play, complete with bits of clever wordplay. Hey, we've all been there, although more often than not it's the sort of inner dialogue that occurs during, say, the morning shower rather than in front of the whole world in a YouTube video.

Ironically, while it seems clear that the Steam voice desperately needs to get outside, the Spring Sale is all about more reasons to stay in. This is one of the "big four" Steam seasonal sales, with deep discounts on thousands of games. We will, as always, share a rundown of some of our favorite deals once we've had a chance to properly peruse, but the trailer is a good place to get started:

As always, you can earn free stickers by rifling through your Discovery Queue, and there are new Spring Sale-themed graphics available in the Steam Points Shop.

The 2025 Steam Spring Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT on March 20.