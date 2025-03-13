The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here

News
By published

We should all probably go outside for a while, but we're not going to.

Steam Spring Sale 2025: Official Trailer - YouTube Steam Spring Sale 2025: Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Spring is here! Temperatures are rising, the snow is almost gone, the birds are coming home, and yes, the annual ritual we know and love as the Steam Spring Sale is once again upon us.

It's apparently been a long, hard winter for the folks at Valve, or at least the self-described "dummy Steam voice" narrating the trailer with a talking-to-herself conversation that somehow devolves into a self-contained argument over which games she might want to play, complete with bits of clever wordplay. Hey, we've all been there, although more often than not it's the sort of inner dialogue that occurs during, say, the morning shower rather than in front of the whole world in a YouTube video.

Ironically, while it seems clear that the Steam voice desperately needs to get outside, the Spring Sale is all about more reasons to stay in. This is one of the "big four" Steam seasonal sales, with deep discounts on thousands of games. We will, as always, share a rundown of some of our favorite deals once we've had a chance to properly peruse, but the trailer is a good place to get started:

As always, you can earn free stickers by rifling through your Discovery Queue, and there are new Spring Sale-themed graphics available in the Steam Points Shop.

The 2025 Steam Spring Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT on March 20.

Steam sale datesEpic Store free gamesFree PC games2025 gamesFree Steam games

Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
2024 Steam Winter Sale screenshot
Steam's 2024 Winter Sale is live
Dragon Age character Varric looking confidently forward with allies behind him
The best deals in the 2024 Steam Winter Sale
Steam sale - A cropped image of a gallery of discounted Steam games, overlaid with a Steam logo and discount percentages.
Steam sale dates: When is the next Steam sale?
'S**t's about to get real': The first Steam sale of 2025 is live, and it's all about strategy games
After years of running awkwardly close to the Winter Sale, the Steam Autumn Sale will start 2 months early this year
Balatro
Steam Replay shows how your 2024 gaming habits compare to the average user
Latest in Games
New art of Harry and Kim from Disco Elysium, with Harry holding a lit molotov cocktail.
Despite Disco Elysium Mobile aiming to 'captivate the TikTok user,' it looks surprisingly decent—but it's still insulting to Disco's ousted creators
Performers acting as zombies are seen on a train coach during the &quot;Train to Apocalypse&quot; event as part of the Pandora Box Artmire Festival 2024 held to attract commuters to ride the city&#039;s rapid transit system LRT (light rapid transit), in Jakarta on July 11, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)
Venerable browser-based MMO Urban Dead is closing this week after a 20-year run, not with a bang but with a whimper
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
A selection of games in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale
The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here
Cards swirl in an interdimensional vortex in Balatro&#039;s trippy intro sequence.
LocalThunk gave up making Balatro for 3 months but resumed because 'I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League'
Marvel Rivals characters - Captain America running towards the camera.
All Marvel Rivals characters - current and upcoming heroes
Latest in News
New art of Harry and Kim from Disco Elysium, with Harry holding a lit molotov cocktail.
Despite Disco Elysium Mobile aiming to 'captivate the TikTok user,' it looks surprisingly decent—but it's still insulting to Disco's ousted creators
Flag of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia buys Pokémon GO maker for $3.5 billion with a 'B'
Vice President, Games at Netflix Mike Verdu speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California
4 short months after saying 'We'll have to adapt and change', Netflix's AI games VP adapts and changes into a person who isn't working there anymore
Performers acting as zombies are seen on a train coach during the &quot;Train to Apocalypse&quot; event as part of the Pandora Box Artmire Festival 2024 held to attract commuters to ride the city&#039;s rapid transit system LRT (light rapid transit), in Jakarta on July 11, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)
Venerable browser-based MMO Urban Dead is closing this week after a 20-year run, not with a bang but with a whimper
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
A selection of games in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale
The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here
More about games
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds' best change is to its layered armor, letting me finally run amok with dressup the way I should have always been able to
Performers acting as zombies are seen on a train coach during the &quot;Train to Apocalypse&quot; event as part of the Pandora Box Artmire Festival 2024 held to attract commuters to ride the city&#039;s rapid transit system LRT (light rapid transit), in Jakarta on July 11, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Venerable browser-based MMO Urban Dead is closing this week after a 20-year run, not with a bang but with a whimper
New art of Harry and Kim from Disco Elysium, with Harry holding a lit molotov cocktail.

Despite Disco Elysium Mobile aiming to 'captivate the TikTok user,' it looks surprisingly decent—but it's still insulting to Disco's ousted creators
See more latest
Most Popular
New art of Harry and Kim from Disco Elysium, with Harry holding a lit molotov cocktail.
Despite Disco Elysium Mobile aiming to 'captivate the TikTok user,' it looks surprisingly decent—but it's still insulting to Disco's ousted creators
Performers acting as zombies are seen on a train coach during the &quot;Train to Apocalypse&quot; event as part of the Pandora Box Artmire Festival 2024 held to attract commuters to ride the city&#039;s rapid transit system LRT (light rapid transit), in Jakarta on July 11, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)
Venerable browser-based MMO Urban Dead is closing this week after a 20-year run, not with a bang but with a whimper
Flag of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia buys Pokémon GO maker for $3.5 billion with a 'B'
Vice President, Games at Netflix Mike Verdu speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California
4 short months after saying 'We'll have to adapt and change', Netflix's AI games VP adapts and changes into a person who isn't working there anymore
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
PCGS Logo
The PC Gaming Show returns this June
OpenAI logo displayed on a phone screen and ChatGPT website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 5, 2022.
If you don't let us scrape copyrighted content, we will lose out to China says OpenAI as it tries to influence US government
Astarion, a beautiful vampire spawn in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks dubiously at the player character.
'What do you mean real actors?': Astarion's VO, who shared an awards category with Idris Elba after Baldur's Gate 3, remembers the dark ages of mocap
PowerWash Simulator 2 screenshots
'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it
Mongolian throne room
Crusader Kings 3 saddles up for a long-awaited return to the east with its first Asian DLC, Khans of the Steppe