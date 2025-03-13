The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here
We should all probably go outside for a while, but we're not going to.
Spring is here! Temperatures are rising, the snow is almost gone, the birds are coming home, and yes, the annual ritual we know and love as the Steam Spring Sale is once again upon us.
It's apparently been a long, hard winter for the folks at Valve, or at least the self-described "dummy Steam voice" narrating the trailer with a talking-to-herself conversation that somehow devolves into a self-contained argument over which games she might want to play, complete with bits of clever wordplay. Hey, we've all been there, although more often than not it's the sort of inner dialogue that occurs during, say, the morning shower rather than in front of the whole world in a YouTube video.
Ironically, while it seems clear that the Steam voice desperately needs to get outside, the Spring Sale is all about more reasons to stay in. This is one of the "big four" Steam seasonal sales, with deep discounts on thousands of games. We will, as always, share a rundown of some of our favorite deals once we've had a chance to properly peruse, but the trailer is a good place to get started:
- The Long Dark ($10/£8, 50% off)
- Sifu ($16/£13, 60% off)
- Ballionaire ($10/£10, 20% off)
- Balatro ($13/£11, 15% off)
- Witchfire (probably my pick of the litter, even though I'm not very good at it) ($36/£30, 10% off)
- Helldivers 2 ($32/£28, 20% off)
- Escape Simulator ($10/£7.49, 50% off)
- The Isle ($13/£10, 33% off)
- Earth Defense Force 6 ($36/£30, 40% off)
- Atylss ($5/£4, 50% off)
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track ($16/£13, 20% off)
- Nine Sols ($21/£17.49, 30% off)
- Outer Wilds ($15/£12, 40% off)
- Airborne Empire ($24/£20, 20% off)
- Animal Well ($20/£17, 20% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure ($30/£30, 40% off)
As always, you can earn free stickers by rifling through your Discovery Queue, and there are new Spring Sale-themed graphics available in the Steam Points Shop.
The 2025 Steam Spring Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT on March 20.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
