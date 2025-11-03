Our pick for 2024's best tactics game just got a community pack of featured levels—which ignore the dev's difficulty balance goals because 'our community, god bless em, have no such qualms'
Also, it's 40% off this week.
Tactical Breach Wizards was one of my favourite games from last year—you can read my full thoughts in my Tactical Breach Wizards review—but in case you're unfamiliar, it's a turn-based tactical RPG with great writing, interesting worldbuilding, and a razor-sharp sense of humour. It also just happens to be a really solid tactics game on top of all that, which is nice, and is why we gave it our Best Tactics award last year.
I'm also not alone—if we go by Steam reviews, almost everyone who plays this thing agrees. It's got a sterling 98% "Overwhelmingly Positive" score for English reviews. Basically, if you like tactics games, you're probably gonna like this thing.
My only complaint at the time was that its postgame felt a smidge undercooked.
Tactical Breach Wizards' agents all have really interesting, and powerful, suites of abilities—and by the time you get to its final missions, you're cleanly sweeping through its challenges without much trouble. Which isn't a deal-breaker, mind. As I put it: "If the worst I can say is that I simply want more of Tactical Breach Wizards, that's a sign we've got something special on our hands."
And hey! We've got more of Tactical Breach Wizards. As announced in a news update, the dev team has snagged the best levels from its level editor and featured them on the game's community browser. What's more, they're looking like the endgame challenge I've been yearning for. I know what I'm doing on my lunch break.
"The key difference between these and the main game's missions is difficulty," says the announcement. "When we made missions for the campaign, a high priority was to ensure we never blocked anyone from completing the story with a mission that felt too daunting or punishing.
"Our community, god bless em, have no such qualms. These levels are more difficult and more punishing than the main game's—but if you're done with the campaign, that might be just what you fancy." One of them even gives you a new character to muck around with—Bori, the "less-than-lethal pyromancer" who was just a plain old villain in the main campaign.
All in all, it's great to see that the community for this game has been cooking up some great reasons for me to come back to it. Oh—also, Tactical Breach Wizards is 40% off until November 9, so even if super-hard community levels aren't your bag, that's still $12 for 20 hours of excellently-designed tactics gold. You can't really go wrong.
Disclosure: Tactical Breach Wizards' developer Tom Francis was an editor at PC Gamer for 10 years, leaving in 2013 after the release of his first game, Gunpoint. We assign writers and editors who do not have personal relationships with Tom to any coverage of his games.
