Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio bestowed with France's Order of Arts and Letters: 'The Republic affirms: videogames are a major art form and an essential industry'
Score another one for Sandfall Interactive.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive has claimed yet another win, and as videogame trophies go, this one is pretty rare. The studio has been awarded the Order of Arts and Letters by France's Ministry of Culture, an honor that acknowledges "people who have distinguished themselves through their creations in the artistic or literary field or through the contribution they have made to the influence of Arts and Letters in France and throughout the world."
"From Expeditioners to Knights!" Sandfall Interactive wrote on LinkedIn (via Videogamer). "We were received yesterday at the Ministry of Culture to celebrate our game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. As such, the members of Sandfall Interactive were awarded the Order of Arts and Letters. This distinction honors us, and our deepest thanks go especially to our team who shaped this world and to the millions of players who have brought it to life. We hope that our journey will inspire all those who wish to take the plunge and create their own work."
The Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, as it's known in untranslated form, was created in 1957 as a decoration "tailored to the world of arts and literature," but the French Ministry of Culture says its history goes back centuries.
"The Order of Saint Michael (1469-1830) can be considered the precursor of the Order of Arts and Letters," its website explains (Google translated). "Originally intended for the aristocracy, it tended in the 17th and 18th centuries to become an order of civil merit in which many artists, architects, collectors, and writers were distinguished."
That recognition was partially shifted to the Academic Palms, established in 1808 by Napoleon (yes, that Napoleon), until that award was changed into its current form in 1955.
It's a pretty big deal, then, but—much like The Witcher in Poland—Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a pretty big deal in France. Prior to this, French President Emmanuel Macron gave the game not just one but two separate shout-outs, calling it "a shining example of French audacity and creativity," and "a source of great pride for Montpellier and for France."
Rachida Dati, the French Minister of Culture, also had kind words for the game and the studio, writing, "Through its scale and the enthusiasm it has generated from both the public and critics, this game establishes itself as a major milestone. By honouring its team, the Republic affirms: videogames are a major art form and an essential industry."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
🎮🇫🇷 Clair-Obscur : Expédition 33 entre dans l’histoire. Par son ampleur et l’adhésion du public et de la critique, ce jeu s’impose comme un moment majeur. En décorant son équipe, la République affirme : le jeu vidéo est un art majeur et une industrie essentielle. pic.twitter.com/L0WmtxCrqSFebruary 6, 2026
Sandfall Interactive isn't the only videogame luminary to have been bestowed the order: Past recipients include Michel Ancel, Peter Molyneux, and Shigeru Miyamoto. (They also don't have to be French, obviously.) That's pretty impressive company.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.