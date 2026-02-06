Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio bestowed with France's Order of Arts and Letters: 'The Republic affirms: videogames are a major art form and an essential industry'

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive has claimed yet another win, and as videogame trophies go, this one is pretty rare. The studio has been awarded the Order of Arts and Letters by France's Ministry of Culture, an honor that acknowledges "people who have distinguished themselves through their creations in the artistic or literary field or through the contribution they have made to the influence of Arts and Letters in France and throughout the world."

"From Expeditioners to Knights!" Sandfall Interactive wrote on LinkedIn (via Videogamer). "We were received yesterday at the Ministry of Culture to celebrate our game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. As such, the members of Sandfall Interactive were awarded the Order of Arts and Letters. This distinction honors us, and our deepest thanks go especially to our team who shaped this world and to the millions of players who have brought it to life. We hope that our journey will inspire all those who wish to take the plunge and create their own work."

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive (LinkedIn))

The Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, as it's known in untranslated form, was created in 1957 as a decoration "tailored to the world of arts and literature," but the French Ministry of Culture says its history goes back centuries.

"The Order of Saint Michael (1469-1830) can be considered the precursor of the Order of Arts and Letters," its website explains (Google translated). "Originally intended for the aristocracy, it tended in the 17th and 18th centuries to become an order of civil merit in which many artists, architects, collectors, and writers were distinguished."

That recognition was partially shifted to the Academic Palms, established in 1808 by Napoleon (yes, that Napoleon), until that award was changed into its current form in 1955.

It's a pretty big deal, then, but—much like The Witcher in Poland—Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a pretty big deal in France. Prior to this, French President Emmanuel Macron gave the game not just one but two separate shout-outs, calling it "a shining example of French audacity and creativity," and "a source of great pride for Montpellier and for France."

Rachida Dati, the French Minister of Culture, also had kind words for the game and the studio, writing, "Through its scale and the enthusiasm it has generated from both the public and critics, this game establishes itself as a major milestone. By honouring its team, the Republic affirms: videogames are a major art form and an essential industry."

🎮🇫🇷 Clair-Obscur : Expédition 33 entre dans l’histoire. Par son ampleur et l’adhésion du public et de la critique, ce jeu s’impose comme un moment majeur. En décorant son équipe, la République affirme : le jeu vidéo est un art majeur et une industrie essentielle. pic.twitter.com/L0WmtxCrqSFebruary 6, 2026

Sandfall Interactive isn't the only videogame luminary to have been bestowed the order: Past recipients include Michel Ancel, Peter Molyneux, and Shigeru Miyamoto. (They also don't have to be French, obviously.) That's pretty impressive company.