Where to find every new weapon type in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are a lot of new weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, many of which are pretty different from those we had in the base game. While some you'll probably stumble across yourself easily enough, there are a couple that are off the beaten track, so this guide should help you track them down.

There are a few different versions of the new weapon archetypes, but I've selected those that are pretty easy to find almost as soon as you arrive in the Realm of Shadow. That way, you can decide if you enjoy the playstyle before you fully commit. With that in mind, here's where to find five of the new weapons in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Beast Claw

Requirements: 13 Strength, 11 Dexterity

Location: Dropped by Logur in Gravesite Plain

The Beast Claw is one of a new weapon category called Beast Claws and has the removable Savage Claws ash of war equipped by default. The best way to describe its move-set is that it feels and looks like a more aggressive and acrobatic version of the Hookclaws. Savage Claws is especially fun, making you dash forward while swiping left and right.

If you want to try out the Beast Claw for yourself, head to the southeast of the Gravesite Plain starting grace and you'll find the hostile NPC Logur, the Beast Claw among the trees there. He'll attack on sight, giving you a demonstration of what the new weapon can do. How thoughtful.

Great Katana

Requirements: 14 Strength, 18 Dexterity

Location: In the middle of a lake in Gravesite Plain

This two-handed samurai sword comes with the removable Overhead Stance ash of war equipped by default. The move-set is vaguely similar to the other katanas but, understandably, has a slower swing. The other big difference is that the heavy attack is a horizontal swing, rather than a thrust. The skill, Overhead Strike does exactly what you'd think, with the heavy version bringing the blade down three times in quick succession.

To add this blade to your collection, go to the lake to the west of the Abandoned Ailing Village in Gravesite Plain, where you can find this on a corpse in the middle, near the sleeping Ghostflame Dragon.

Backhand Blade

Requirements: 10 Strength, 13 Dexterity

Location: Found next to a sarcophagus in Gravesite Plain

These two reverse-handed scimitars with the new (removable) Blind Spot ash of war are extremely fun to play with. With a move-set kind of similar to twinblades—but not, you'll see what I mean if you try them—you'll be dashing around taking down enemies before they even know you're there. The Blind Spot skill is great too, two short zigzag dashes, followed up by a back-handed attack.

To find this blade, look for the spiral pillars to the northeast of the Scorched Ruins site of grace and the hornsent priests patrolling nearby. You'll find this weapon on the ground right next to the sarcophagus in the small shrine.

Smithscript Dagger

Requirements: 5 Strength, 11 Dexterity, 11 Intellect, 11 Faith

Location: In the Ruined Forge Lava Intake dungeon in east Gravesite Plain

This unassuming-looking dagger has the skill Piercing Throw, turning it from a mundane weapon into what is essentially a set of throwing knives. The move-set feels very similar to the regular dagger but projectiles are thrown out with each attack. The range on them is fairly short, though, unless you're using its skill.

To find the Smithscript Dagger, from the entrance to the forge, follow the path until you reach a large hall with hanging chains. Drop down to the floor and head to the far wall and look for the door to the right. You'll find this weapon on a corpse in the room at the end, guarded by a Golem Smith.

Milady

Requirements: 12 Strength,17 Dexterity

Location: At the top of the tower outside Castle Ensis

The Milady is a new light greatsword archetype and as you'd expect, the move-set is pretty different to the regular greatsword. The light attack is a thrust, while the heavy attack has you perform two horizontal slashes. The default weapon skill is Impaling Thrust.

If you want to grab this weapon, it's found in a chest at the top of a tower near the entrance to Castle Ensis in east Gravesite Plain. Fight or run past the Carian troll, then take a left, and climb some wooden stairs near a campfire with a soldier and a dog. You'll see the ladder here to climb to the top.

Dry Leaf Arts

Requirements: 8 Strength, 8 Dexterity

Location: Dropped By Dryleaf Dane at Moorth Ruins

These martial arts gloves let you kick and punch and come with the Palm Strike skill, perfect when you want to punch enemies in the face. You can find another set that focuses more on kicks later on, if that's more your style.

You get these for beating Dryleaf Dane at Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus.

Firespark Perfume Bottle

Requirements: 3 Strength, 14 Dexterity

Location: Inside a chest in the Messmer soldier camp outside Castle Ensis.

Another new weapon type to arrive in the DLC. The closest thing it feels like is casting the Catch Flame incantation or using a perfume consumable, with the main difference being this doesn't cost FP. The heavy attack casts in a wider arc and you can dual wield this if you find another perfume for a special move-set.

If you want to give it a try for yourself, you'll find this one in a chest at Messmer's soldier camp on the far side of Ellac Greatbridge, close to Castle Ensis. Look among the tents with the perfumer enemies on the right when facing the castle.