How to defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

So you've reached Elden Ring Rellana, and you're wondering how to beat the dual sword-wielding knight. This Twin Moon Knight is one of the main bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree , and she's certainly a lot to deal with. Not only does she hit you with both sword and sorceries, but later in the fight, she'll ignite her swords like Pontiff Sulyvahn in Dark Souls 3.

There's a lot to explore and discover in the new expansion areas, and there's nothing to stop you from looking for more Scadutree Fragments to help beef yourself up. With all that said, if you're ready to jump into the action and tick this boss off your list, the tips to beat Rellana further down should be enough to turn the tide.

How to beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

When you first meet Rellana, you would be forgiven for thinking that you're about to fight a horseless Loretta—and just like Loretta, she'll fling sorceries at you in between sword slashes.

A dual sword-wielding knight, Rellana's attacks and combos may look intimidating, but they are relatively easy to dodge, once you get the rhythm down. And that's where the main problem comes in—she's aggressive and her combos can be pretty lengthy so you might struggle to find windows to get any hits in. Thankfully, the boss has relatively low poise and can be staggered pretty easily with heavy or jumping attacks.

Here are a few more tips to help you beat Rellana:

She likes to follow up her sorceries by closing with you, so be careful not to dodge away from the projectile and into her sword.

The blue arc can be easily dodged by rolling towards it.

At half health, she'll light up her swords. If she starts swinging the fire sword, move away from her quickly to avoid the eruptions.

When she powers up the blue sword, roll to the side to dodge the overhead hit, then forward to avoid the horizontal sweep that follows it.

If she floats into the air and casts her twin moons sorcery, get away from her. You can time a jump when the moons hit the floor to avoid the explosions, but her follow-up slam can be harder to avoid.

(Image credit: From Software)

If you're still having trouble, splitting her aggro with either Leda or Dryleaf Dane is an option—their summon signs are right outside the door. I wouldn't summon both, however, as that will push Rellana's health pool up considerably which will just make the fight drag on for longer than it needs to.

Once you beat her, you'll receive the Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight which can be exchanged for Rellana's Twinblade or her sorcery, Rellana's Twin Moons.