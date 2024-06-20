How to find and unblock Sealed Spiritsprings in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you're anything like me, playing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will involve re-aligning your brain with a handful of forgotten mechanics—as I ventured into the land of shadows myself, one question gnawed at the back of my mind: What the heck is a Sealed Spiritspring, and how do I unblock them?

Luckily, I'm here to answer both of those questions. In the new expansion, you'll find a friendly merchant named Moore at the Main Gate Cross site of grace outside Belurat, Tower Settlement. He'll sell you a note explaining how to unblock a Sealed Spiritspring. Here, I'll show you what that looks like and how the process works.

How to unblock Sealed Spiritsprings

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

If you're curious what Moore's Sealed Spiritsprings note refers to, they're those gusts of wind you can use to leap to higher places on Torrent. The note reads:

"Should you chance upon a Sealed Spiritspring, look for stacked stones nearby. By toppling them, you may break the seal."

You'll be able to tell if a spiritspring is blocked or not via a small phantom of said stone pile, located at the centre of them. This phantom looks exactly like the stones you need to knock over—which you can do with basically any weapon that sufficiently hits the ground. I was a little paranoid going in that I'd miss said stone stacks, but thankfully the markers for both are pretty obvious, as you can see below.

Image 1 of 2 A Sealed Spiritspring (Image credit: FromSoftware) The rocks, which one must topple to open a Sealed Spiritspring (Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can generally find these stones tucked away around corners or, in the case of one I found, behind a hidden wall—which have made a comeback in Shadow of the Erdtree in a big way.

Once you've knocked the stones over, you'll be able to mount up on Torrent and leap to your heart's content. Just stand in the gust of wind, jump, and you'll fly off to places unknown—or, if you got the wrong angle, straight off a cliff. I wish I could say that this had never happened to me, but I am not perfect. In fact, people keep telling me I'm "tarnished" for some reason. Rude.