Code Vein 2's release date reveal means you'll be starting 2026 off by hunting down vampires (but don't call them vampires), which really should be a new year tradition
Also, there's time travel.
There's a weird dearth of vampire videogames, which is a shame, because I often find myself craving them. This year, at least, we're finally getting Bloodlines 2, but only a few months later we'll be switching sides and hunting vamps down in Code Vein 2.
During Sony's latest State of Play, Bandai Namco gave us a new trailer and a release date for the vampire-slaying sequel. The trailer says January 30, though on Steam it's listed as January 29, which may be down to timezone nonsense.
Now, technically I should be calling Code Vein's monsters revenants, which is how they're referred to in the series, but basically it's the same thing. In most myths and across fiction, vampires are almost always revenants, but not all revenants are vampires. A revenant, specifically if we're talking about folklore, is a spirit or corpse revived from death.
Am I trying to define revenant because I don't actually have a whole lot to say about the trailer? I would never.
OK, I do actually have a few things to say. The abilities? They look awesome. Weird, techno-organic wolves sprouting from your shoulders. A sword made of disgusting sinew. I can dig it. Plus, you get a motorbike and a wee pal who can manipulate time. Sounds like all the ingredients of a fun romp.
And if you're worried that playing a revenant hunter rather than a revenant means no vampire superpowers, don't be; Code Vein 2 sees the return of the blood mechanic, letting you drain blood from enemies so that you can pull off some fancy moves.
Bandai Namco also showed off a gameplay presentation, which walks us through character creation, some story beats and cutscenes—which, judging by what we've seen, I'll be tempted to skip—and a spot of action. We also get to take a look at the pretty decent photo mode.
The fights look like they could be a fun challenge, but I'm not at all vibing with the game's aesthetic, which feels like a bit of a step back from the original.
It's available to pre-purchase now, and there are a couple of pricier options that also come with advanced access, letting you hop into the game on January 26. Though I feel like this is gonna be a wait-and-see kinda game.
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.
