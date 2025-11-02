Reliably good puzzle game-maker Draknek and Friends just released a spooky new game

Draknek and Friends is a pretty reliable puzzle-maker, dropping a new worth-playing gem every few years. Now they've released Spooky Express, an update of their delightful 2017 Cosmic Express, just in time for a little spooky-themed fall puzzling.

In a round of Spooky Express, your job is to lay out train tracks so that you pick up and drop off passengers where they're trying to go. Vampires to their coffins, zombies to their graves, and humans as far away from here as they can get.

The trick is that your tracks can't pass over each other, there's only room for one passenger per car, and there are fixed entrances and exits to each tiny area.

The land of "Trainsylvania" has over 200 levels for you to figure out, with exactly the kind of thoughtful design you'd expect from Draknek. Which is to say that each area starts off fairly simple, with levels introducing new concepts and ways to use puzzle elements before delivering excellent brain-burning problems to solve with just the same materials you'd found so easily a few levels before.

It runs great on Steam Deck, by the way. Very pleasing. It's also on Remote Play Together on Steam, so you can collaboratively solve with others remotely if you'd like.

You can find Spooky Express on Steam, itch, and official website spooky.express.