Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock 'n Awesome live launch coverage: all new weapons, locations and mechanics in Battle Royale

A detailed breakdown of all the Battle Royale map changes Kudos to X account Guille_GAG, who has made a brilliant thread of how the map is changing. It shows just how much Epic is transforming the map for this season: alongside the bug infestation and new major POIs we've got plenty of new landmarks. If Buggy Slurpwaters has—as its name suggests—lots of healing slurp barrels, it could be a go-to landing spot (on that note, I'll be updating my best landing spots guide over the next week as soon as I've got to grips with the new season). I like how most of the changes, including the Hive, which is ground zero for the new critters, are right at the centre of the map rather than on the periphery, which guarantees that they'll be crucial for most rounds. A detailed look at all the #FortniteShockNAwesome v37.00 map changes. 🪲 pic.twitter.com/gAJiYc3S0iAugust 7, 2025

5 hours of downtime A bit of a milestone: a note on Epic's website from early this morning had suggested server maintenance would last until around 12:00BST/07:00ET, and we're past that point now. This is longer than most outages we've had this chapter, but it's hardly unprecedented. We've had eight-hour waits before—let's hope we don’t get that far.

We're light on mobility this season (Image credit: Epic Games) The previous season, Super, was rammed full of mobility items: we had the Bass Boost gloves, Shockwave Grenades, dash sprites, the Surf Cube, Myst Form, and a grappler. Most of them are cut for the start of Season 4, which might make both pressuring enemies and escaping fights more difficult. Shockwave Grenades are staying and, I'd suggest, should be your go-to item. I'll be hunting them down as soon as the servers go live. The other main combat mobility for this season is the Crash Pad Jr, which bounces you a short distance. It's less versatile than the Shockwave Grenades, but it'll get you out of a sticky spot. The only other mobility item is the launch pad, which fully sends you skywards and deploys your glider. It's more for getting around the map than for combat. The wild cards are the new boons and medallions, which you get from killing mini-boss Queen bugs. Two of the medallions—the Surge medallion and the Springleg medallion—will boost your movement, and levelling your Super Soldier Ranked boons via the O.X.R. ranks will eventually give you unlimited sprint. They could all be crucial when it comes to the final circle. And it confirms to me that the Flowberry Fizz, which helps you jump higher, is going to be the meta healing item (and it combos brilliantly with the Crash Pad).

New OG season: Desert biome, a Viking village and Shockwave Grenades (Image credit: Epic Games) It's not just the main Battle Royale mode that's getting an update: OG mode, which revisits Fortnite's past, enters Chapter 1 Season 5 today. The map is transforming, spawning a desert biome and rifts all over, as well as three new POIs: the town of Paradise Palms (pictured above), the Lazy Links golf course, and a Viking Village near Greasy Grove. Here's a full picture of the new map, via the official Fortnite X account. There’s a whole lotta sand in my boot. Matter of fact, maybe a whole desert. OG Season 5 drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6lGOFIEE6DAugust 6, 2025 But as always, it's the old loot that the community is most nostalgic for. We're getting five items added at launch: the compact SMG, the heavy sniper rifle (a one-shot headshot), the double barrel shotgun, the Rift-To-Go, and the Shockwave Grenade, which is arguably Fortnite's best mobility item. Later in the season, Epic will add the suppressed assault rifle, the Grappler, and the Port-A-Fortress. And if you want to play OG in Expert mode—no bots, no skill-based matchmaking—you can do that in duos for build mode, or solo for Zero Build. While you're at it, read Morgan's Gripes Week piece on games that try to sneak bots into multiplayer matches. Well, this is awkward...

When will Fortnite servers be back online? I don't know, but it shouldn't be long. They went down at 2am ET/7am BST, so four hours ago as I write this. They are usually back online within five hours for new seasons, but rarely they've taken longer. As soon as they're live I'll bring you everything I can from the new season.

Proximity chat in Battle Royale? The servers are still down, but data-miners are hard at work uncovering gems. This morning, the X accounts Loolo_WRLD and @Wensoing posted that proximity chat will arrive in Battle Royale soon, based on files they've seen. Epic hasn't confirmed this, and we don't have any more information for the moment—when exactly it will arrive or how it will work. I imagine that if it were added, it would be off by default. I don't think I could take someone taunting me with a 'Be Humble' emote AND insulting my skills out loud after they've gunned me down. It looks like Proximity Chat is being added to Battle Royale soon 🤔Epic has seperated some Creative Proximity Chat files so they could be included in BR. It will have a setting to disable and enable it.(via me & @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/sWlgvvS2wxAugust 7, 2025

The full loot pool: Sentinel Pump stays, Bass Boost gloves go, Hammer AR returns Here's every weapon and item you can get at launch this season, via Osirion on X. I'm glad the Sentinel Pump—forever my favourite shotgun—is staying. In the battle of the assault rifles, it's the new O.X.R. Rifle against the fast-firing Fury AR and the Hammer AR, which has been unvaulted. The Hammer is always a strong pick, so I imagine I'll be carrying that or the new one, depending on how that feels. And the FlowBerry Fizz is back, too. It's the fun, floaty healing item that turns down gravity temporarily, and we're also getting an exotic version that gives you the Slap effect (infinite stamina). BR LOOT POOL UPDATESunvaulted/added:- Hammer Assault Rifle- O.X.R. Rifle- Sweeper Shotgun- Wrecker Revolver- Stinger SMG- Agile Aiming Boon- Extended Magazine Boon- Launch Pad- Chug Splash- FlowBerry Fizz- Crash Pad Jr.- Med-Mistvaulted:- Bass Boost- Surgefire… pic.twitter.com/oVt3q0HYKKAugust 7, 2025

5 biggest changes this season If you haven't been following the build-up for the new season, then here are the five biggest changes you need to know about. Bugs have infested the map: You'll find hives, nests and egg sacs dotted around, as well as three Queen bugs. Defeat them for a mythic weapon and a medallion. Rank up for better weapons: Just like in the previous season, Super, there's a rank system and you level up by killing bugs and other players. You start at O.X.R rank C, and every time you level up you'll get a Drop Pod of loot, as well as a boon that grants new abilities. At rank A you can enter bunkers to get exotic weapons. Boons: Each round you'll earn boons that make you more powerful. One improves aiming down sights, one lets you sprint for longer, one increases magazine size for all weapons, one reveals future storm circles, and then one—the Super Soldier boon—is an all-rounder that improves as you rank up, eventually granting unlimited stamina, faster sprint, and reduced recoil. New weapons: A new season means a new loot pool. We're getting a minigun, a shotgun, an assault rifle (I'm intrigued to see if it has some kind of first-person scope or not), a powerful revolver, and a laser-guided rocket launcher. (Image credit: Epic Games) Four new points of interest on the map: Shown in the image below. The Hive is insect central, O.X.R HQ has lots of NPCs and an armory where you can buy weapons, and Ranger's Run has plenty of bugs and high-tier loot. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Watch the Chapter 6 Season 4 trailer Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock 'N Awesome | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On The season's trailer came out yesterday, giving us our first look at the new weapons in action. You can see the new assault rifle—and the battle pass Halo skin—at 0:40, the new three-headed minigun at 0:50, and the orbital airstrike at 1:10 (we don't know exactly how that will work yet). Some of what you'll see above won't arrive until later in the season: the Power Rangers blaster and the Megazord who slays the Queen bug at the end of the trailer aren't here at launch.