Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim kicks off Steam Animal Fest by announcing a winter release date and full mod support alongside a warm demo that's available to play now
Livin’ in a furry paradise
Often at the centre of a wholesome life-sim is a small business, where life slows down and you can enjoy the simple life while integrating yourself with a charming, tight knit community. Cafés and coffee shops symbolise the pinnacle of cosiness, and Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim looks to be a warm hug against the bitter chill of winter, as you run a cafe with an array of appropriately rotund fluffy critters.
As Steam Animal Fest begins, Coffee Beans Dev has announced that Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim will be launching on Steam January 21, 2026. According to the press release, you’ll be able to beat the blues by customising your pixel-art cafe across multiple rooms with "hundreds of customisation items", brew a variety of coffees, and create latte art.
Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim has no fail state and is "designed to be stress-free". Casually work toward objectives and bond with the locals in a pixel-art environment that looks like it oozes that latte smell. To remove objectives completely, a sandbox mode will be available so your creativity can flourish.
Speaking of creativity, there will also be mod support and user-created characters to play with - broadening the possibilities alongside your coffee-making skills.
"Got a fuzzy friend of your own you’d like to see in the game? Want to turn yourself or your pet into an in-game character? Import custom characters and turn them into visitors for your cafe."
I’d like to imagine a world in which these mods won’t take your cozy little cafe and turn it into a fuzzy NSFW theme park, but hey, each to their own - the motto of mods is 'why not?' after all.
If you want to try Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim out, you're in luck! The demo is available to play on Steam now.
