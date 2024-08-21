How to watch the Future Games Show's Gamescom showcase today
The Future Games Show livestream will feature over 50 games and another look at Civilization 7 on Wednesday.
Our friends at GamesRadar are back with another edition of the Future Games Show at Gamescom, a livestreamed showcase that'll feature over 50 games and another look at Civilization 7, which was revealed with a gameplay trailer at Opening Night Live this week. (I also visited Firaxis earlier this month for a hands-on preview—it looks good!)
The show takes place Wednesday, August 21 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET and 10pm CEST, and will be hosted by actors Ned Luke (Michael De Santa from GTA 5) and Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler from Red Dead Redemption 2).
You can watch the event on the Future Games Show YouTube channel (player embedded above) and on GamesRadar's Twitch channel.
Along with over 50 games, including PVKK (one we're especially interested in), Atomfall, and Greedfall 2, this edition of the Future Games Show will feature "an exclusive look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2."
The show also has a Steam page, a collection of all the games shown on the stream that'll be updated after the broadcast.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.