How to watch the Future Games Show's Gamescom showcase today

Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Our friends at GamesRadar are back with another edition of the Future Games Show at Gamescom, a livestreamed showcase that'll feature over 50 games and another look at Civilization 7, which was revealed with a gameplay trailer at Opening Night Live this week. (I also visited Firaxis earlier this month for a hands-on preview—it looks good!)

The show takes place Wednesday, August 21 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET and 10pm CEST, and will be hosted by actors Ned Luke (Michael De Santa from GTA 5) and Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler from Red Dead Redemption 2).

You can watch the event on the Future Games Show YouTube channel (player embedded above) and on GamesRadar's Twitch channel.

Along with over 50 games, including PVKK (one we're especially interested in), Atomfall, and Greedfall 2, this edition of the Future Games Show will feature "an exclusive look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2."

The show also has a Steam page, a collection of all the games shown on the stream that'll be updated after the broadcast.