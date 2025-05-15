How to open the fire door in Doom: The Dark Ages' Hebeth mission
Crack open the door blocked by fire.
Midway through the Hebeth mission in Doom: The Dark Ages, you'll find a door blocked by fire shooting out of some broken pipes. Curious treasure hunters will want to know what's inside, but it's easy to overlook when you're racing from one fight to the next—this is one problem you can't solve with a meaty punch or shotgun.
The solution to this Doom: The Dark Ages Hebeth secret is hiding in plain sight, but to save you from sweeping the whole area multiple times like I did, here's what you need to do to turn off the fire blocking the door.
How to open the fire door in Doom: The Dark Ages' Hebeth mission
To disable the fire above the door, you need to walk past the door and climb up the wall to the concrete island in the middle of the area. Then, throw your shield at the nearby barricade to enter a locked-off room where you'll find a valve near the exit to turn off the fire. Once you've turned the wheel, the fire will be disabled, and you can walk into the secret area.
Given how small and inconspicuous the wheel you need to interact with is, I completely missed it the first time through, leading me to search high and low for a solution.
Your reward for opening the fire door is, sadly, rather boring. All you'll get is a life sigil and a handful of gold for your trouble, which, if you're playing on anything but the hardest difficulty, you've probably reached the maximum life sigil capacity of three at any given time. This is what happened to me, so I actually had to leave the reward on the ground.
Doom The Dark Ages secrets and collectibles: 100% each level
Best Doom The Dark Ages weapons: Superior firepower
Best Doom The Dark Ages Sentinel Shrine upgrades: Gear up
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.