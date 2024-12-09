How to obtain Bedrock Crystal in Infinity Nikki

If you've collected a handful of sketches, or any part of the Wishful Aurosa outfit, you've probably noticed that you need some form of Bedrock Crystal in order to craft most of them. Despite being such a valuable material, it's not exactly clear how you go about obtaining it, especially since you don't unlock access straight away. If you look at the item description, it'll mention that you need to defeat a Bouldy, but doesn't tell you how or where.

It's a frustrating lack of information early on, especially if you're feeling particularly enthusiastic about crafting every sketch you pluck from Miraland's treasure chests or the Heart of Infinity. Thankfully, the unlock happens early on in the story and obtaining Bedrock Crystals becomes an easy endeavour from there. Here's when you'll unlock the ability to grab these crystals and how to go about doing so.

How to obtain Bedrock Crystal

(Image credit: Infold Games)

To obtain any Bedrock Crystal, you first need to unlock the Realm of the Dark. This should happen shortly after the chapter 2 quest Secret Ledger, which'll lead you to a cave where you face off against Infinity Nikki's first boss; the Bouldy.

Once you've successfully defeated your first Bouldy, head to any activated Warp Spire on your map and open up the Realm Challenge menu. You can head to the Realm in the Dark—it should be the one on the far left—where you can challenge the Bouldy again and obtain materials.

You'll notice, however, that there are actually five different Bouldy challenges to take on, called Phantom Trials. If you look closer at different sketches' material requirements, you'll see that each pinkish-rocky orb has a different symbol on it. There might be a crown with pink iridescent stone, or a bluey-green tear, or bright purple stone with a sort of smiley-looking shape.

Each Bedrock Crystal has a sub-name attached to it: Energy, Hurl, Plummet, Tumble, and Command, so make sure to double check which one is required before you go diving head-first into a random Phantom Trial. Each Bouldy has slightly different mechanics, too, so don't expect the same experience every time.

Each Bouldy defeated will reward you with five Bedrock Crystals for every 40 Vital Energy you spend after completing the fight. Most items of clothing require between three and 10 Bedrock Crystals.