How to upgrade your outfits in Infinity Nikki with glow ups and evolutions

Underneath the big open world, Miraland is really all about the fits so you're going to need to know how to upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki if you want to progress in the main quest. Early on, your ability outfits will help you snag wins in styling competitions with their S tier rankings in certain categories. As you continue though, styling challenges will start to get tougher, and you'll need to get the most possible points for each piece in your ensemble if you want to win.

But there's nothing cute about stats going up, so you'll also want to upgrade the look of certain outfits too. Infinity Nikki lets you do both: upgrading the stats and the visuals for your outfits. We'll go over both systems, what you need, and what you can expect in return for investing in quality pieces.

How do you upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki?

There are two ways to upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki: the "glow up" system and the "evolution" system, both with different purposes. The glow up system will improve the stats of your individual clothing pieces while the evolution system is for changing the visual appearance of certain outfits. Both glow ups and evolutions are accessed through your Pear-Pal menu by pressing Esc and clicking on the corresponding menu.

What does a glow up do?

(Image credit: Infold Games)

A glow up will improve all the stats for any one piece of clothing, meaning you'll get more points in a style challenge when you use it, but does not have a visual effect on the clothing. You can upgrade individual clothing and accessory items, including hair styles, or the individual pieces of any of your ability outfits too.

Each level of glow up will require increasing amounts of three resources: blings, threads of purity, and shiny bubbles. The rarity of the item, type of item, and level that you're glowing up to all affect the amount of resources needed.

The stat boost from level 0 to level 1 for almost all pieces is +25% points to all style categories for the piece while upgrading to each next level produces slightly diminishing returns of around +20% to +23% for a level 3 glow up.

What does evolution do?

(Image credit: Infold Games)

Evolving an outfit is a purely cosmetic change for your outfits that does not grant any stat boosts. You can evolve ability outfits that you've completely unlocked, certain other "stylish outfits," and resonance outfits you've unlocked with gacha pulls.

Evolving a crafted ability outfit requires:

Crafting a duplicate of each item in the outfit

Blings

Threads of purity

Calm thoughts

Evolving outfits that you've earned from resonating is a bit different. Alternate ability outfits like the Breezy Tea Time animal grooming outfit or Shark Mirage fishing outfit just require having one duplicate set of the pieces which you'll continue earning by resonating.

Five star resonance outfits like Fairytale Swan have different requirements. Some will have multiple different evolutions and you'll need to unlock them in order. Some evolution tiers require having a duplicate set of pieces while others require a Heartshine, which you'll earn in the Deep Echoes portion of the Resonance menu for resonating a certain number of times.