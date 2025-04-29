Infinity Nikki's Steam launch has been branded with 'mixed' reviews after players are struggling to even launch the game

After its successful launch in December, Infinity Nikki has finally made its way to Steam. However, the gacha game has quickly been branded with "mixed" reviews after players reported a plethora of issues when launching the game, including multiple crashes and the inability to load into a server.

These issues come as a result of the 1.5 update which rolled out on April 28 and have caused issues for Infinity Nikki across all platforms including its own launcher. Although they aren't exclusive to the Steam release, it definitely doesn't reflect well for players who have waited for the launch, and the disappointment is obvious.

One player took to Steam reviews to share that "the game crashes when I try to open it. I tried several times, but it crashes at different points. I haven't been able to come far enough to join a server." Another shared that they had been a player since the original release in December, but the 1.5 update has "a lot of bugs" and "generally isn't all that stable."

In addition, multiple players have left a bad review sharing that their issues stem from using Linux too, with one user stating that "Linux is unnecessarily blacklisted" from launching the game. Another shared that they had "hope for the Steam release, but yet again I'm not able to play it on Linux." Both resulted in a "not recommended" review.

In a post shared to the official Infinity Nikki blog about the 1.5 update, players are encouraged to report any issues found through customer service in the game. But since so many players are being met with a black screen rather than being able to load the game, it's no surprise they are taking to reviews in an attempt to be heard.

However, given just how many people are having issues with the game thanks to the newest update I'm hopeful that Infold is working on rolling out a fix as soon as possible so we can go back to exploring Miraland. Or at least publish a statement acknowledging the issues people are raising and reassuring us that some sort of solution is on the way.