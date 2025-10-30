If you're a fan of Blue Prince and the Golden Idol games, this spooky detective mystery has arrived just in time for Halloween

News
By published

In The Seance of Blake Manor, solve a missing persons case in a sprawling hotel filled with potential suspects.

A man outside a spooky hotel
(Image credit: Raw Fury)

In the excellent puzzle strategy game Blue Prince I walked around exploring a mansion while collecting clues and solving puzzles. In the grisly murder mysteries The Case of the Golden Idol and its sequel I solved crimes by collecting words and using them to fill in the blanks.

So I'm pretty happy right now because I'm getting to do both of those things in first-person mystery puzzle game The Seance of Blake Manor. As a detective in the late 1800s investigating a disappearance, I'm walking around a sprawling hotel absolutely packed with potential suspects, solving a bunch of little mysteries Golden Idol-style by collecting verbs and nouns and using them to build sentences that explain my theories.

Image 1 of 4
A man being examined by a detective
(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Despite playing for almost five hours, I feel like I'm not all that far in yet: It's only Saturday morning in-game time, and I haven't even met all the potential suspects yet, even though I've already ruled a few out. It's not a straightforward case: there's plenty of supernatural goings-on beyond just the titular seance, so I suspect it'll be a lot more complicated than someone bonking my missing person with a candlestick and dumping their body in the bushes.

In fact, I don't even know if it's a murder case at all at this point. All I know is, someone disappeared, nearly everyone is a suspect, and the clock is ticking. If you're looking for a spooky mystery this Halloween, The Seance of Blake Manor is 10% off on Steam.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.