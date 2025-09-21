Silksong has the most insane secret bragging rights reward I've ever seen: A special red or purple inventory icon for beating at least half of the game without a map
How far will you go for a pretty purple pen?
"I played for 20 hours without mapping for this," wrote user JessieWarren09 on the Silksong subreddit. "I stole Trobbio's edgy purple quill, cause he doesn't deserve nice things." Jessie, what the fuck are you talking about?
It took a second for it to sink in: Silksong makes you pay for everything, including a quill to update the area maps you buy from Shakra—without the quill, you're just left with the vague outlines of each area to navigate by, as opposed to a proper metroidvania automap.
I played for 20 hours without mapping for this from r/Silksong
If you simply refuse to buy the plain white quill at the beginning of Hollow Knight: Silksong, the game will eventually provide you with a free one, and it'll be a snazzy red quill to boot! The red quill alone requires many hours of normal gameplay to reach—fewer, but still a chunk of time if you just make a beeline to it—while the purple quill won by JessieWarren09 requires a true commitment. 20 hours to reach it is rushing. Spoilery specifics below the jump:
According to the independent Hollowknight.wiki, the red quill can be acquired from the main quest boss, Trobbio, in Act 2 of Silksong. For a frame of reference for how much time that might take to reach at a normal, first playthrough pace, I'm 20 hours deep and still quite a ways away from fighting Trobbio. As for the purple quill, you have to take on the more difficult reprisal version of him, Tormented Trobbio, in Silksong's expansive Act Three late game.
Denying yourself an automap until these fights, just to be clear, merely results in a cosmetic change to your map and quill's inventory icon. It is such a tiny, absurd detail, and seeing it requires either a huge oversight or deranged self-imposed challenge on the part of the player. I love that Team Cherry did this.
It's the sort of craftsman attention to detail you get from a seven-year development cycle, and it reminds me of the surprise reactivity, "I can't believe they anticipated I'd do this" moments in Baldur's Gate 3. On the player side, such a minor cosmetic requiring so much commitment feels strangely fitting, the sort of memetic badge of honor that real Silksickos would go ga-ga over.
And hey, there's always the possibility that some players simply miss the first quill by accident and go through most of Silksong thinking it has a deliberately unhelpful in-game map. I have a friend who beat all of Elden Ring as a heavily encumbered, fat rolling wizard with minimal HP. A year later, he got dozens of hours into Baldur's Gate 3 before asking if "the goblin lady from the intro" ever showed up again—he was referring to Lae'zel, who is presumably still stuck in that hanging wooden cage on the starting beach to this very day.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Silksong guide: Home of all our bug-battling tips
Silksong flea locations: Gather the lost fleas
Silksong act 3: How to unlock the endgame
Silksong crest locations: The best crest and where to find the rest
Silksong Great Taste of Pharloom: Complete this in-depth fetch quest
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.