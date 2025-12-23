Marvel Rivals wants to go big for 2026, and the team has 'already planned more than a year ahead'

"2025 was more of a warm-up."

Spider-Men doing the Spider-Man Points meme in Marvel Rivals
(Image credit: NetEase)

2025 was a pretty incredible year for NetEase's Marvel Rivals. Since dropping right at the end of 2024, it's gone through five themed seasons, increased its collection of heroes and villains by 12, and experimented with PvE with its rough-around-the-edges Marvel Zombies mode.

But the team is just getting started. "2025 was more of a warm-up period for us," Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo told Den of Geek. "Next year, we're going to have bigger plans. We're not going to slow down. We've already planned more than a year ahead and I can't wait for our players to see it."

I went from being more than a sceptic, hating how it felt to play and what NetEase had done to some of my favourite characters, like Magneto, to becoming a convert. The beta put me off, but shortly after launch I was hooked. It completely destroyed any interest I had left in Overwatch 2—though Blizzard had already done a good job of killing my interest before then.

