The Fortnitemares challenges are only here for a limited amount of time, so if you don't want to miss out on the free XP and Halloween goodies, you should get them done soon. One of the earliest challenges we've seen is to travel 100 meters on a witch broom. This challenge is as easy as stealing Halloween candy from a baby—though you shouldn't steal candy from anyone, never mind babies—but first you have to find a witch broom.

Witch brooms are a new item added to Fortnite as part of the Fortnitemares event, along with consumable candy and spooky skins. They're a great traversal and escape tool, rocketing you into the air and allowing you to glide for a pretty decent distance, especially if you're going downhill.

Here's where to find a witch broom in Fortnite.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Witch brooms in Fortnite are a lot like fishing rods, as you'll find them barrels around the map. Understandably enough, witch brooms can only be found near witch shacks, which are small wooden structures with spooky decorations and a few crooked trees nearby. Epic has added four such witch shacks to the map.

Witch broom location 1: Southeast corner of the map, at the bottom of G7, perched above the small beach with crashed boats.

Witch broom location 2: F5, east of the bridge and south of the gas station.

Witch broom location 3: Northwest of Salty Springs.

Witch broom location 4: A ways north of Doom's Domain.

Once you're at one of these witch shacks, just look for a barrel laying around with some brooms sticking out of it. They'll look like this:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll need an open inventory slot to grab the witch broom, and once you do, just equip it and activate it like any other item. You'll be rocketed into the air and start gliding back down. Make sure you get some height up on a hill and you should be able to travel 100 meters with no problem.

For completing the witch broom challenge, you'll be rewarded with 40,000 XP. That's an incredible amount for such an easy challenge, so yay us.

There's still the week 9 challenges to complete if you've got the time, like where to dance at the highest spot and the lowest spot in Fortnite. We've also got a guide for where to find candy during Fortnitemares.