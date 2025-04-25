Every goal and reward in the Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow 2025 event

The Cursed Hollow is the first Phasmophobia event of the year, and you've got until May 7 to finish hunting for pesky forest spirits and racking up those event points. This one is a little different than previous Easter events and more in line with 2024's community-driven festivities with tweaks based on player feedback.

Instead of a strict focus on one or the other, this year's Easter event includes both community and personal goals. You'll also automatically obtain rewards for participating, so no more missing out just because you forgot to hop back in during the reward window. It's a nice change for those of us still a tad bitter over participating in Winter's Jest who ended up walking away with nothing.

Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow event overview

How does the Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow event work?

(Image credit: Kinetic Games)

The 2025 Phasmophobia Easter event tasks you with finding totems occupied by the Forest Spirit Minion to earn points. The ghostly bunnies have random behaviors, too, with some more dangerous than others. It's open season on haunted rabbits or ghost hunters, depending on perspective.

Phasmophobia's Cursed Hollow event overview:

Visit a map marked with a nest on the map board Look around for nests with eggs, listening for one emitting a hiss Shine a DOTS Projector on the nest and watch the bunny's behavior Repeat steps two and three, there are four Forest Spirit nests in total

Cursed Hollow points count toward a shared community goal and separate personal achievements. As usual, finding ghostly critters is only part of the equation, and you can earn more points and goodies by reaching extra milestones. Anyone who participates receives Phasmophobia's communal rewards: an event ID card and an upgradeable trophy.

(Image credit: Kinetic Games)

How to find Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow totems and minions

The Cursed Hollow totems are twig nests filled with eggs, often marked by a big, wooden effigy. Even in the dark, they're hard to miss. Not every totem houses a ghostly rabbit, but when you find a minion, it'll run away and occupy another.

On small maps, the Forest Spirit Minion can occupy three to five totems. On larger maps, you can find up to eight minions.

Look around the map and stop at totems where you hear a hissing sound. I can't seem to hear it until I'm super close, so make sure you're walking within range. When you hear it, use the DOTS Projector to interact with the Forest Spirit—it's the only item you'll need to see the haunted little bunny. It'll react in one of three ways before disappearing:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Forest Spirit Minion animations and effects Animation Audio cue Effect Jumps away Soft thumping noise Row 0 - Cell 2 Jumps at the player Loud screech -10% sanity Turns gold and jumps at the player Loud screech Triggers a normal hunt, -10% sanity

I prefer using the Tier 1 or 2 DOTS since those are easier to aim and keep focused on one spot. The only downside is that the minion makes you drop the Tier 1 projector if it leaps toward you. In case of jumpscare, don't leave your equipment behind.

Earning points in the Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow event

The community goals and event trophy were unlocked shortly after the Cursed Hollow began, but you'll still need to work toward the personal goals on your own. I've mostly stuck to faster runs by grabbing a buddy or two, going to the smallest map possible, and focusing on finding totems and the ghost. If the bonus objectives are easy, great. If not, don't waste tons of time over three measly points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cursed Hollow objectives and points rewarded Objective Value Find an occupied totem 2 points each (3-8 totems per map, depending on size) Complete a bonus objective 3 points each (9 possible points) Identify the ghost 10 points (+ difficulty multiplier)

Note that difficulty does affect points earned in the Cursed Hollow event. If you're playing on a custom difficulty with a x0 multiplier, then you won't get anything. Identifying the ghost correctly with any multiplier gets you bonus points (x5 multiplier adds 5 points). This works for anyone in the lobby—dead or alive.

Phasmophobia trophy upgrade and foil event ID card rewards

(Image credit: Kinetic Games)

How to get the Phasmophobia foil event ID card

The basic Cursed Hollow ID card and badge are community rewards, and anyone who's logged in since the event began should have it. There's a shiny foil version, though, and you can only get it by playing more games yourself and reaching personal goals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Reward Goal type Requirement Regular ID card and badge Community Goal already unlocked Foil event ID card Personal 300 points

How to upgrade the Cursed Hollow event trophy

After obtaining the foil event ID card, you can upgrade Phasmophobia's Cursed Hollow event trophy by playing more event maps to reach three more personal goals. If your progress on the trophy upgrade isn't moving on the event board, don't panic. I had to restart my game before mine updated, and even then it seems finicky.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Upgrade Tier Requirement Trophy Upgrade 1 1,100 points Trophy Upgrade 2 2,100 points Trophy Upgrade 3 TBD

According to Kinetic's Cursed Hollow update, progress on event trophies will now carry over from year to year. So, if you run out of time and don't make it beyond the first trophy upgrade, don't worry. Tier 2 and 3 will be there waiting for you next year.