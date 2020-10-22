Where to dance at the highest spot and lowest spot in Fortnite

Fortnite week 9 is here, and while you're almost certainly busy with Fortnitemares, don't forget that there's a slew of new challenges to complete for some extra XP. This week, there's the usual assortment of elimination and chest challenges, but there's also a couple location-based challenges. The biggest asks players to "dance at the highest spot and the lowest spot" on the Fortnite map.

If you've been playing Fortnite for a while, you might know just where to look. If you don't, read on below for our guide. For your trouble, you'll get 25,000 XP for your season 4 battle pass.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The highest spot on the Fortnite map is Mount Kay, in the southeast. It's pretty easy to spot since it has at least 20-40 feet of height on the next highest point, the mountain next door. Dance on the peak where a flag and single loot chest is and you'll get the notification you're halfway through the challenge.

The lowest point on the Fortnite map is Coral Castle in the northwest. As long as you dance anywhere around the primary castle, you should be fine. I happened to land about 100 yards away and it still let me complete the challenge, so it's not hard at all to find a viable dance spot.

And that's that. Once you've danced at the second spot, you'll get another notification and batch of 25,000 free XP. Not bad for little tour of the island.

Don't forget that we have a ton of other Fortnite guides and news. For Fortnitemares, we've got a guide for where to find candy. Did you also hear that Fortnite's install size has gotten considerably smaller? Turns out you can have a juggernaut videogame that doesn't eat up an entire SSD, Call of Duty...