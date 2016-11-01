Popular

Dishonored 2's system requirements announced

By

Steam preloading on PC begins Tuesday, November 8.

So far, Dishonored 2 has shown off everything from crafty and cunning escapes to how its setting Karnaca is constructed. I must admit, it's all looked lovely and, come next Friday, November 11, those of you who agree will get the chance to sample it for yourselves.

The question is: can your PC handle it? Publisher Bethesda has now unveiled the minimum and recommended system settings required to run Dishonored 2, and has also detailed a number of advanced settings which can be toggled on and off at your discretion. 

Minimum:

  • Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit versions)
  • Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 60 GB free HDD space
  • NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7970 3GB or better
  • Contains a single disc
  • Download of additional files from Steam is required to run the game
  • Requires Steam activation

Recommended:

  • Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
  • Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-8350 or better
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 60 GB free HDD space
  • NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or better
  • Contains a single disc
  • Download of additional files from Steam is required to run the game
  • Requires Steam activation

 PC drivers: 

  • NVIDIA: 375.70
  • AMD: 16.10.2

As for the advanced settings, the following list will let players tune their own games as they best see fit. 

Visual Settings:

  • Adaptive Resolution
  • Gamma
  • Window Mode/Borderless/Fullscreen
  • V-Synch
  • Texture Details
  • Models Details
  • Environmental Details
  • Antialiasing
  • Rat Shadows
  • Bloodfly Shadows
  • Water Quality
  • Shadow Quality
  • View Distance
  • Video Card Selection
  • Resolution
  • Monitor Selection
  • Field of Vision

Hardware NVidia Specifics:

  • HBAO+
  • TXAA
  • Surround technology
  • Ansel

As noted above, preloading begins Tuesday, November 8 via Steam—ahead of Dishonored 2's Friday, November 11 launch.  

