Dishonored 2's system requirements announced

So far, Dishonored 2 has shown off everything from crafty and cunning escapes to how its setting Karnaca is constructed. I must admit, it's all looked lovely and, come next Friday, November 11, those of you who agree will get the chance to sample it for yourselves.

The question is: can your PC handle it? Publisher Bethesda has now unveiled the minimum and recommended system settings required to run Dishonored 2, and has also detailed a number of advanced settings which can be toggled on and off at your discretion.

Minimum:

Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit versions)

Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

8 GB RAM

60 GB free HDD space

NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7970 3GB or better

Contains a single disc

Download of additional files from Steam is required to run the game

Requires Steam activation

Recommended:

Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-8350 or better

16 GB RAM

60 GB free HDD space

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or better

Contains a single disc

Download of additional files from Steam is required to run the game

Requires Steam activation

PC drivers:

NVIDIA: 375.70

AMD: 16.10.2

As for the advanced settings, the following list will let players tune their own games as they best see fit.

Visual Settings:

Adaptive Resolution

Gamma

Window Mode/Borderless/Fullscreen

V-Synch

Texture Details

Models Details

Environmental Details

Antialiasing

Rat Shadows

Bloodfly Shadows

Water Quality

Shadow Quality

View Distance

Video Card Selection

Resolution

Monitor Selection

Field of Vision

Hardware NVidia Specifics:

HBAO+

TXAA

Surround technology

Ansel

As noted above, preloading begins Tuesday, November 8 via Steam—ahead of Dishonored 2's Friday, November 11 launch.