Digital D&D books are $20 for Cyber Monday

I love physical tabletop rulebooks and character sheets—they're the only reason I've had to use a mechanical pencil since grade school, and I also love mechanical pencils—but I can't deny that D&D Beyond is a convenient way to manage characters, especially if you have a tablet or small laptop to bring to the table.

The Beyond Marketplace's digital books, such as the D&D Player's Handbook, aren't just copies of the text. When you buy one, it also becomes part of a searchable database of rules, spells, items, and monsters available to you, and the Handbook in particular feeds into D&D Beyond's character creation and management tool.

If you've been thinking of going digital with your DMing or playing, now's the time to do that, as nearly all of D&D Beyond's digital books are on sale for Cyber Monday. The three primary 5th Edition texts are the Player's Handbook, the Dungeon Master's Guide, and the Monster Manual, and they're each $20 right now, down from $30.

A bunch of other books, like Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes and the Waterdeep Dungeon of the Mad Mage adventure are likewise on sale. And if you want to go all out, the Legendary Bundle for $384.79 unlocks all digital books on D&D Beyond and gives you a 15% discount on all future digital books. To purchase any of this, though, you'll have to log into D&D Beyond with a Twitch account (for some reason).

If you prefer physical books, you can still get a deal. Amazon has the Player's Handbook and others on sale, with a little extra coming off if you use the NOVBOOK18 code at checkout.

