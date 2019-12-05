Cyber Week Deal: Save over $200 on a tough TUF gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

As we near the tail end of Cyber Week, Walmart has got a deal on a cheap gaming laptop for under $1,000. If you have any money left over from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can grab this Asus TUF gaming laptop for $849, $250 off its listing price, and its lowest price ever. Recently, we've seen it show up at other retailers for around $1,000, so this is a pretty good Cyber Week deal on a laptop you can drop from a desk without worry. Just don't make it a habit.

This Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. The laptop uses a beautiful looking 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS display that should ensure smooth-looking gameplay, and the hardware should handle medium to high presets at 60+ fps on most games. While the performance isn't going to dethrone any of the best gaming laptops, the TUF gaming laptop is a reliable system for $849

One thing we always like about TUF gaming laptops is that they're made for the clumsiest of gamers who have a history of not being too kind to their hardware. The chassis can take a drop and handle the elements without much worry if you do a lot of traveling.

You should also consider checking our best wireless mouse list if you travel and need a gaming mouse to go with your new laptop.

We're collecting all the best Cyber Week PC gaming deals from across the web, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs. Stay tuned to PC Gamer throughout Cyber Week for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Week gaming laptops | Cyber Week monitors | Cyber Week SSD deals | Cyber Week graphics cards | Cyber Week gaming chairs | Cyber Week CPU deals