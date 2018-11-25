Over the past few years, Amazon has usually had better Cyber Monday sales than any other major store, at least when it comes to PC components and accessories. During last year's sales, we counted more than 140 noteworthy discounts from Amazon, and this year is shaping up to be just as good (or even better).

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa | Cash Back | No Annual Fee

Purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods net 5 percent cash back, 2 percent from gas stations drug stores, and restaurants, and 1 percent on everything else. If you already have Prime and shop a lot at Amazon, this is a great way to save some money Apply at Amazon.

What to expect from Amazon deals on Cyber Monday

Amazon's yearly Cyber Monday sales are typically very good. Most of the discounts we recorded last year from Amazon were for monitors/TVs, pre-built systems, CPUs, and accessories (keyboards, gaming headsets, mice, etc.). You can expect to see the same pattern this year.

This year's Prime Day was also excellent—we saw some of the lowest prices yet on graphics cards (post-crypto crash), CPUs, and SSDs.

Amazon has already released some early Cyber Monday sales, but there isn't much on offer yet for PC enthusiasts. These are constantly changing though, and we'll likely see more interesting deals as we get closer to Cyber Monday.



Expired deals

These deals have expired, but they may come back. They're listed here for reference, and also so you can see what the going price was on earlier deals.

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum | $70 ($80 off)

A few Logitech headsets are discounted on elsewhere on the web ahead of Black Friday, but this is the biggest saving so far. This headset features 7.1 surround sound. Buy at Amazon.

Logitech Gamepad F310 | $15 (Save $10)

Yeah, it's ugly as hell. It's also very cheap. I put about 300 hours into Rocket League with this blue hunk of plastic, and by God, it did the job. Buy at Amazon.