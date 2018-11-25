Over the past few years, Amazon has usually had better Cyber Monday sales than any other major store, at least when it comes to PC components and accessories. During last year's sales, we counted more than 140 noteworthy discounts from Amazon, and this year is shaping up to be just as good (or even better).
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
CyberpowerPC Overclockable | Intel i7-8700K | $1750 ($250 off)
The tower alone is $199 off and come stock with a Z370 motherboard with on-board Wi-Fi, RTX 2080, 16GB DDR4, and a 240GB SSD. Buy at Amazon.
iBuyPower Trace 9220 | Intel i7-8700K | $1,549 ($250 off)
This overclockable desktop PC comes stocked with an Intel Core i7-8700K, RTX 2070, Z370 motherboard, and 16GB RAM. Buy at Amazon.
Gigabyte Z370P D3 | $90 ($25 off)
A basic Intel motherboard for non-overclocking CPUs doesn't mean you should opt for a B350 chipset. This Z370 board includes everything you need for $100. Buy at Amazon.
MSI X470 Gaming Pro Carbon | $169.99 ($10 off)
AMD processors more your thing? The MSI X470 supports Ryzen series processors and up to DDR4-3200 (OC) memory. Buy at Amazon.
Intel Core i5-8600K | 6 Cores | 6 Threads | $239.99 ($35 off)
This core is similar to the current-gen Core i5-9600K, but there's no deal on that at the moment. If you are okay with slightly less processing power, the Core i5-8600K is perfect. Buy at Amazon.
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | $213 ($117 off)
More cores, more threads, with a max boost clock of 3.7GHz. Also comes with a Wraith Spire LED Cooler. Buy at Amazon.
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | $249.99 ($49 off)
The 2nd-gen version is on our best CPUs for gaming list, and also comes with a Wraith Spire LED Cooler. Max boost clock tops out at 4.1GHz. Buy at Amazon.
Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual-Fan OC Edition | 8GB GDDR6 | $789.99 ($50 off)
This RTX 2080 from Asus can reach overclocked speeds of up to 1830 MHz. Buy at Amazon.
Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 | 8GB GDDR6 | $769.99 ($70 off)
This RTX 2080 from Zotac has the biggest savings of them all. Buy at Amazon.
PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Overclocked | 8GB GDDR6 | $799.99 ($50 off)
This TX 2080 from PNY boasts a 1815 MHz boost clock. Buy at Amazon.
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Ultra | 8GB GDDR6 | $549.99 ($50 off)
The RTX 2070 version delivers good performance at a more affordable price. Buy at Amazon.
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti | 8GB GDDR5 | $490 ($80 off)
The 1070 Ti is still on our list of best graphics cards for a reason. It's perfect for 1440p and 144Hz displays. This card is also the Ultra Silent version. Buy at Amazon.
Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 580 | 8GB | $300 ($60 off)
This is another graphics card on our best-of list, mostly for its excellent performance at 1080p. Buy at Amazon.
Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 570 | 4GB | $151 ($140 off)
Including an extra $20 MIR, you can get this great 1080p card for less. Buy at Amazon.
Samsung 860 EVO | 1TB SSD | $128 ($72 off)
SSDs are the way to go these days. This one is a great deal, but not only is this 1TB version on sale, all the other storage capacities are too. Buy at Amazon.
WD Blue 3D NAND | 1TB SSD | $130 ($60 off)
Draws 25 percent less power than previous WD Blue generations. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s. Buy at Amazon.
Cruical MX500 | 1TB | SATA | $140 ($15 off)
One of our top choices for a gaming SSD is $15 off the original asking price. Buy at Amazon.
Samsung 27" curved monitor | 1080p | $160 ($60 off)
This 1080p, 60hz Samsung monitor has a 1800R screen curvature and comes equipped with FreeSync. Buy at Amazon.
Acer Predator 34" curved monitor | Ultrawide QHD | $850 ($150 off)
Base 100Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync, plus Acer VisionCare technology to reduce eyestrain. Buy at Amazon.
Logitech G910 Orion Spark | RGB mechanical | $90 ($90 off)
This Logitech keyboard features exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches, customizable RGB illumination with pre-loaded lighting profiles for a ton of games, and so much more. Buy at Amazon.
Asus ROG Strix Flare | Cherry MX Red | $152 ($28 off)
One of the more pricier gaming keyboards out there, but it boasts features like 100% anti-ghosting, full key rollover, and onboard memory for on-the-fly macro recording. Buy at Amazon.
Logitech G203 Prodigy | 6000 dpi sensor | $25 ($15 off)
This gaming mouse is one of our favorites for gamers on a budget—and now it's even cheaper. Buy at Amazon.
HyperX Cloud II | 7.1 surround sound | $70 ($30 off)
One of the most well-loved gaming headsets is now $15 off the regular price. Works with both PC and console. Buy at Amazon.
SteelSeries Artics 7 Wireless Headset | $114 ($36 off)
One of our favorite gaming headsets for all players has $30 knocked off at the moment, though it might be a deeper $50 off come Black Friday itself. Buy at Amazon.
Corsair Void PRO | $50 ($30 off)
This headset from Corsair features Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround-sound. Buy at Amazon.
Microsoft Xbox One Controller | $46 (save $10)
Now's a good time to grab an extra Xbone controller. These were $40 the other day, so there's been a slight increase. Buy at Amazon.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller | $39 (save $21)
The indomitable DualShock 4 for the PS4 is one of our all time favorites to use on PC. Buy at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $60 (save $10)
We haven't reviewed Nintendo's controller yet, and it's pricey, but if you have a Switch and a PC, it can be dual-purpose. Buy at Amazon.
Echo Sub bundle | 2nd generation| $250 ( $80 off)
This bundle includes one Echo Sub and two Echo speakers to create a wireless 2.1 stereo system. Buy at Amazon.
FireHD10 | 1080p Full HD | $100 ($50 off)
Compatible with Alexa for hands-free use. Comes with 1.8GHz quad-core processor and storage capacity expands to 256GB. Buy at Amazon.
Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming | $60 ($60 off)
The Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa. This is the closest we'll get to being on the Starship Enterprise. Buy at Amazon.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa | Cash Back | No Annual Fee
Purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods net 5 percent cash back, 2 percent from gas stations drug stores, and restaurants, and 1 percent on everything else. If you already have Prime and shop a lot at Amazon, this is a great way to save some money Apply at Amazon.
What to expect from Amazon deals on Cyber Monday
Amazon's yearly Cyber Monday sales are typically very good. Most of the discounts we recorded last year from Amazon were for monitors/TVs, pre-built systems, CPUs, and accessories (keyboards, gaming headsets, mice, etc.). You can expect to see the same pattern this year.
This year's Prime Day was also excellent—we saw some of the lowest prices yet on graphics cards (post-crypto crash), CPUs, and SSDs.
Amazon has already released some early Cyber Monday sales, but there isn't much on offer yet for PC enthusiasts. These are constantly changing though, and we'll likely see more interesting deals as we get closer to Cyber Monday.
Expired deals
Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2X16GB) | DDR4-2400 | $199.99 ($82 off)
Sometimes you want more memory rather than faster memory. This is currently the least expensive 32GB kit we can find. Buy at Amazon.
Ballistix Sport LT 16GB (8GBx2) | DDR4 3000 | $99 ($30 off)
Ballistix is on our best RAM list, but this version comes without RGB, if you don't care about flashy lights. Buy at Amazon.
CyberpowerPC BattleBox | Ryzen 7 1700 | $859.99 ($220 off)
On the flip side, CyberpowerPC's BattleBox Essential features an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. Buy at Amazon.
These deals have expired, but they may come back. They're listed here for reference, and also so you can see what the going price was on earlier deals.
CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme | GTX 1060 | $798 ($51 off)
This one made our best gaming PC list, and comes with an Intel i5-8400, 8GB DDR4, and a GTX 1060 instead of an AMD RX 580. Buy at Amazon.
MSI GV62 | i5-3800H, GTX 1050Ti 4G | $699 ($200 off)
Similar to another MSI gaming laptop on our best-of list, this one comes with an 8th-gen i5, a GTX 1050Ti, and 8GB DDR4 2400—a great entry-level gaming laptop. Buy at Amazon
Asus Prime Z370-A | $159.99 ($10 off)
Designed for 8th gen Intel core processors, one great feature of this motherboard is the M.2 heatsink. The cooler the SSD the longer is lasts. Buy at Amazon.
Intel Core i7-8700K | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | $339.99 ($39 off)
With a good cooler, this previous-gen Intel processor can clock at 5GHz, which still makes it a popular choice for some higher-end gaming rigs. Buy at Amazon.
AMD Ryzen 5 1600 | 6 Cores | 12 Threads| $129.99 ($59 off)
This is a last-gen Ryzen processor, but you still get six cores and it can overclock to 3.8-3.9GHz. It also comes with a Wraith Spire Cooler. Buy at Amazon.
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming X Trio | 8GB GDDR6 | $849.99 ($80 off)
This triple fan MSI RTX 2080 is $80 off the original price. It will be in stock on November 24, but you can still purchase it now. Buy at Amazon.
Samsung 32" monitor | 4K UHD | $349.99 ($50 off)
AMD FreeSync, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, one display port, widescreen 4K gaming—what's not to love? Buy at Amazon.
Alienware Aurora R7 | Intel i7-8700 | $1,501 ($198 off)
This Dell Alienware PC comes with an 8th gen Intel core, 16GB DDR4, GTX 1080 8GB, and Windows 10 64 bit preinstalled. Buy at Amazon.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | $186 ($13 off)
For just $30 more, grab a current-gen Ryzen processor plus a Wraith Spire Cooler. Buy at Amazon.
Dell Alienware 34" curved monitor | 1440p | $830 ($270 off)
120Hz overclocked refresh rate, 4m response time, and Nvidia G-Sync. Put that new GeForce RTX to use. Buy at Amazon.
Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum | $70 ($80 off)
A few Logitech headsets are discounted on elsewhere on the web ahead of Black Friday, but this is the biggest saving so far. This headset features 7.1 surround sound. Buy at Amazon.
Logitech Gamepad F310 | $15 (Save $10)
Yeah, it's ugly as hell. It's also very cheap. I put about 300 hours into Rocket League with this blue hunk of plastic, and by God, it did the job. Buy at Amazon.
Logitech G430 | $30 ($50 off)
This popular wired headset from Logitech is $50 off the usual price right now. Buy at Amazon.
