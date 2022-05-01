Megachill tile-placing game with a weird name, Dorfromantik, is out now

Audio player loading…

Delightful casual game Dorfromantik is finally finished, with its 1.0 update dropping this past week. It's a game that I find deeply joyous, one where you put down little hexagonal tiles with slices of countryside to try and fulfill cute objectives... which give you more tiles... to make a larger sprawl of fields and villages... until you run out of tiles. Then you start over again. It's all set to a lovely soundtrack that got six new tracks for release.

Others have called it "zen-like" and "chill" and "meditative" and I am going one further to call this game megachill. Megachill is, of course, when a game is so chill you completely lose track of time and play it over and over. So casual that it becomes completely absorbing. Dorfromantik is megachill.

Dorfromantik got a bunch of features over the last year of Early Access, with all kinds of UI and quality of life, as well as performance, improvements. It also got neat new tiles to place and biomes to build in, as well as several new game modes. The new update lets you add all kinds of custom rules to your own playthroughs.

You can find Dorfromantik on Steam for $14, though it's 30% off until May 5th.