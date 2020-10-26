Genshin Impact update 1.1 guide: What you need to know

Genshin Impact is already a big game, but it's going to get even bigger soon. Developer MiHoYo has a roadmap of Genshin Impact updates that extends all the way to February, with its first major update coming in just a few weeks on November 13. The Genshin Impact 1.1 update will add several new characters to collect and some much-needed fixes and new features, including a new reputation system that'll help you earn some extra rewards as you explore Teyvat.

Update 1.1 will also pave the way for a bigger update coming on December 23 that adds the Dragonspine Mountains zone along with some new in-game events. There's a lot to look forward to, but details are still pretty shaky. The purpose of this guide is to collect everything we know about update 1.1 and what to expect when it releases in just a few weeks.

This guide contains small spoilers.

When does Genshin Impact update 1.1 release? Genshin Impact update 1.1 releases on November 13. Developer MiHoYo hasn't yet stated how the update process will work or what time update 1.1 will be live, but it's possible the game will be offline for a few hours.

What new features are coming?

Genshin Impact update 1.1 won't add any new zones or full story chapters, but it will bring a bunch of smaller features and hopefully smooth out some rough edges. In terms of story quests, update 1.1 will cap off the end of Chapter 1, which remains unfinished currently. It'll end with a new boss fight against Childe, an NPC (who will also become a recruitable character in 1.1) players first meet while completing Liyue's story quests.

The big exciting new feature is a reputation system. According to leaked patch notes, each region (just Liyue and Mondstadt for now) will have their own reputation level that increases as you explore, complete side quests, and take on a new type of activity called bounties and requests. What bounties and requests entail is still a mystery, but I think their names give a pretty good indication. As each regional reputation increases, players will earn not only material rewards but also recipes for new items being added, glider skins, and cosmetic profile cards.

The inventory system is getting a nice upgrade, too. Players will be able to lock certain items to prevent them from being accidentally deleted or used to upgrade other items, and MiHoYo said it is working on a new set of filters so you can quickly organize your trove of equippable artifacts to make it easier to identify upgrades.

Update 1.1 will also add basic support for rebinding keyboard controls. In a blog post , MiHoYo said that only part of the system will be implemented in 1.1 while the second half will be added in a later update, so it's not clear what exactly this will look like.

Here's some smaller things coming in update 1.1 that are worth mentioning:

A new compendium cataloging monsters and resources you can find around Teyvat.

Better camera options so it doesn't slowly zoom in anymore.

Characters on expeditions can still be used in parties.

When leveling up characters or weapons, excess experience points will be refunded in the form of whatever the appropriate material resource is.

All new five-star weapons, one for each weapon type. According to leaks on the Genshin Impact subreddit, each weapon will have the same ability: "Increases shield strength by 20 percent. For 8s after landing a hit, increase attack by 4 percent. Max 5 stacks, 0.3s per proc. In addition, when protected by a shield, increase the above attack buff effect by 100 percent."

A portable teleporter that you can place anywhere in the world. It is active for seven days.

An Anemo Bottle lets you capture wind spirits and then release them anywhere to trigger their upwards gust that you can glide on.

Hotkeys for food items so you can quickly consume food without opening the inventory.

A portable cooking pot so you can prepare recipes anywhere.

Items that make it easier to track down unopened chests and find hidden Anemoculi or Geoculi.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

What new characters are being added?

Over the next few years, Genshin Impact is expected to receive dozens of new characters. You can find out all the details about those that have appeared in closed beta tests or were leaked in our Genshin Impact new characters guide, but update 1.1 is also rumored to be adding four or five of these new characters.

They are:

Xiao , an Anemo polearm user who transforms into a demonic form that rapidly drains his HP but increases all other stats.

, an Anemo polearm user who transforms into a demonic form that rapidly drains his HP but increases all other stats. Zhongli , a Geo polearm user who can shatter Geo objects around him or call down a meteor that turns enemies to stone temporarily.

, a Geo polearm user who can shatter Geo objects around him or call down a meteor that turns enemies to stone temporarily. Childe , a Hydro bow user who can swap to melee weapons with his Elemental Skill, letting him quickly swap between two styles of combat.

, a Hydro bow user who can swap to melee weapons with his Elemental Skill, letting him quickly swap between two styles of combat. Xinyan , a Pyro Claymore user who uses her guitar to set enemies aflame.

, a Pyro Claymore user who uses her guitar to set enemies aflame. Diona, a Cryo Bow user who throws cocktails at enemies that damage them over time and heal allies who stand in the area of effect it creates.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Is Resin changing at all?

Resin is one of Genshin Impact's most controversial systems because it heavily restricts how quickly players can progress in the endgame. MiHoYo recently announced that Resin will be changed so that players can store up to 160 at a time (instead of just 120) and that the weekly battle pass quest that rewards players for spending a certain amount of Resin will be lowered to 1,200.

Leaked update patch notes also indicate that there will be a system where Resin can be bottled up and stored so that if you're unable to play for a few days you don't waste that Resin and can spend it all when you return. Rumors also suggest a new feature where you can choose to spend double the Resin requirement in Domains in order to receive double the reward, effectively halving how often you have to grind Domains each day.

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

What about new in-game events?

A number of in-game events have also been rumored based on their appearance in the closed beta version of update 1.1 and leaked patch notes. These are in addition to the usual Promotional Banners that rotate every few weeks and offer increased odds at getting certain types of characters or weapons from Genshin Impact's lootbox microtransactions.

A new referral program will give players Primogems if they get friends to register a Genshin Impact account and reach Adventure Rank 15. According to the version of this program in the closed beta, players who are under Adventure Rank 7 can still use someone's referral code to get them the rewards.

There are also two new smaller events that will likely start during the period between 1.1 and the December 23 1.2 update. In the first event, players have to cook and deliver specific types of food to different characters in order to earn Primogems. In the second event, seven glider race tracks will be available around Teyvat, with players earning rewards for beating each track under a certain time or by collecting tokens found in each track.