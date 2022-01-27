Where to destroy different types of cactus plants in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 is rolling on, and for week eight's quest, Epic wants you to destroy different types of cactus plants around the map.

I don't know what these poor plants ever did to us, but smashing a few will net you an easy 20,000 XP and help you climb the battle pass ranks. The only tough part is figuring out where to find cactus plants. With a quarter of the Fortnite map being desert, there's a lot of ground to cover.

Thankfully, we've got you covered. Here's where to find different types of cactus plants in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Cactus plant locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head to the southwest region of the map, not too far from where the desert meets the grass. You may remember this spot (marked on the map) as a popular place to find a Klombo dinosaur.

Look for groupings of cactus plants (or as I like to say, cacti) of the following three types:

Image 1 of 3 A classic cactus plant. (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 A dark blue cactus with a flower on top. (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 And this short one that looks like two butts. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Smash those three kinds of cactus plants and you'll complete the challenge, earning that easy 20,000 XP.

