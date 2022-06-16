Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to Steam tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the "visually enhanced" now-gen version that Square Enix launched on PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store, is now coming to Steam. Not another year from now, either. Nope, FF7R lands on Steam tomorrow, June 17.

Square Enix announced the new store availability (along with the next part of the remake, Rebirth) during a Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary celebration livestream.

Square Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase made the announcement, saying "thank you to all of our Steam players waiting, but it is finally here," and "we hope this provides an opportunity for even more players to enjoy the game."

Only a portion of Steam users own a Steam Deck but hey, they aren't getting left out either. Square Enix also announced that FF7R will be compatible with the Deck, though it doesn't appear to be in the Deck verified list quite yet at time of writing.

If you were waiting for Cloud to make the leap to Steam, hey, happy Friday to you. And if you somehow hadn't decided yet whether or not the remake was your thing, we gave it an 88% review—despite the port itself being bare bones and its initial issues with stuttering on PC—calling it "terrific return to form for singleplayer Final Fantasy that makes the series' future exciting."