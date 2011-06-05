E3 Liveblog: Day Zero

E3 is here, and the PC Gamer team are out in force to bring you all the news, games, and personalities from the show floor. Today, it's the calm-ish, before the storm. We're already on the ground in Los Angeles with appointments and events already lined up - most of them embargoed. But, because we're vibrating with excitement, we're going to liveblog the lot - to give you a flavour and taste of what it's like to prepare for the biggest show in gaming.

On the agenda today: lunch with Paradox CEO Fredrick Wesker, an appointment with a bald assassin, and Will Wright. And some other stuff we're really not allowed to talk about.