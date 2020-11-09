How to get the new Black Widow Fortnite skin

We're in the back half of Fortnite season 4, but if you think that means we won't see some more Marvel hero skins, you're dead wrong. Epic has announced a new Marvel Knockout Super Series cup, and this time players can win the Black Widow Fortnite skin well before it ever returns to the item shop, and with a new variant in tow.

Previously, players were able to earn the Ghost Rider skin and a ton of other cosmetics by competing in the first of these tournaments.

The official Fortnite Twitter account teased the Black Widow skin with another mysterious silhouette. Take a look.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

According to Fortnite data miner HYPEX, the Black Widow skin will also include a white suit variant from the delayed Black Widow movie.

But how do you get the Black Widow Fortnite skin? Here are all the details you'll need if you want to get it for free.

When is the Black Widow Fortnite Super Series Cup?

As of November 9, Epic hasn't announced an official date for the Black Widow Super Series Cup. Odds are it won't be too long before it starts though, considering the Ghost Rider skin was teased and his tournament started less than a week after.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Black Widow Super Series Cup Rules: What You Need to Know

Same as the date, we don't know for sure yet what the rules and format of the Black Widow Super Series Cup will be. However, the Ghost Rider Super Series Cup ended up being a Marvel Knockout trios tournament, with players having two hours to finish up to 10 matches and earn the most points for eliminatons and placement.

The Marvel Knockout mode is a riff on the Operation: Knockout mode from season 2. A team of three players will get an assortment of Marvel hero powers to battle with (and the enemy teams will have the same assortment of powers) and whoever gets the most eliminations wins.

It's very likely that you'll need to be account level 30 and have two-factor authentication set up in order to qualify and enter the tournament.

It's worth noting that the Black Widow skin will almost certainly hit the Fortnite item shop a week or so after the Super Series. Ghost Rider has already hit the item shop following his tournament, and is going for 1,500 V-bucks or a 2,600 V-buck bundle that includes his back bling, glider, harvesting tool, and weapon wrap.

We haven't seen anything regarding other Black Widow cosmetics, but you can be sure we'll update this article when we do.

Don't forget that we have a ton of other Fortnite guides and news. Here's everything we know about Fortnite season 5, and here's how to get the default pickaxe for free. Fortnite players can also get two months of Disney Plus for free, but only if you've never subscribed before.