With a new season right around the corner, I’m guessing you’re here because you want to upgrade to the best Keyboard for Fortnite before Season 10 kicks off next month . Though Fortnite changes often, its core mechanics hold steady and so do your needs as a player. Hyper-sensitive twitch reflexes, strong spatial awareness, the ability to think ahead. These are the makings of a great Fortnite player.

When it comes to picking the best keyboard for Fortnite, we’re mostly talking about supporting the first part—your reflexes. Though most of our general best gaming keyboard picks apply, the keyboards on this have some extra criteria. First, they have dedicated macro buttons so you can pre-program some early building and get a jump on your enemy. They’re also all mechanical keyboards, since relying on mechanical switches helps minimize accidental keystrokes that could get you killed.

Since we’re talking about some of the best mechanical keyboards , specifically, you should probably think about what kind of switches you prefer. For a game like Fortnite, I imagine most players will go for Red-style Switches, since they have the lightest press, though I always say that comfort does more for performance than most small technical advantages, so go with what you like. If you’re gearing up to make a name for yourself in Fortnite: Season 10, you may also want to check out our guide best Fortnite headset , the best gaming mouse , and PC Gamer’s content hub for all things Fortnite .

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

The best keyboard for Fortnite

Switch: Cherry MX Brown, Speed | Size: Full-size | Macros: 6 | Backlights: RGB | Passthroughs: USB | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: Yes

Fully-featured

Premium build

Fantastic looks

Expensive, outside of sales

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum matches the G.Skills Ripjaws KM780R in function, but does everything just a little better. Featuring a classic rectangular chassis with a matte black finish, the K95 RGB Platinum tones the gaudy "gamer" look way down. That's not to say it isn't flashy; with vivid RGB backlights and a LED strip at the top, it's still gorgeous.

The all-important macro keys are still there, but Corsair took extra care to texturize their surface for improved grip. The macro key keycaps are angled slightly inwards so that they're easier to reach. Other details like the comfortable metallic volume wheel and the dual-sided wristrest are just superior to the options on the Ripjaws KM780R.

Of course, all these premium features don't come cheap. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is a fair bit pricier than the Ripjaws KM780. But if you want the best do-it-all board that won't drag down your game, then you'd be hard put to find a better choice than this.

HyperX Alloy Elite

2. HyperX Alloy Elite

A great keyboard, but not the newest

Switch: Cherry MX Red, Blue, Brown | Size: Full size | Macros: No | Backlights: Red | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function key integrated | Wristrest: No

Good feature set

Relatively affordable

No macro column

Red backlight only

The HyperX Alloy Elite is one of our favorite keyboards for good reasons. Its wide selection of Cherry MX switches, complimented with a bristling feature set, and wrapped in an attractive price makes it a top choice for any gamer. Built with a durable aluminum front plate, it can handle as much punishment as you can dish out to your opponents. A hard plastic wristrest provides additional comfort during long gaming sessions. Despite having no dedicated macros and RGB backlights, its performance and features more than make up for its shortcomings.

Logitech G413

3. Logitech G413

Lightning fast switches, and affordable

Switch: Logitech Romer-G Tactile | Size: Full size | Macros: No | Backlights: Red | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function key integrated | Wristrest: No

Lighting fast tactile switch

Aluminum front plate

Budget friendly

Skimpy feature set

The Logitech G413 may be austere, but it compensates for its lack of features with its lightning-fast Romer-G Tactile switch. Requiring only 1mm to actuate, the Romer-G registers keystrokes sooner than most standard mechanical switches. With a dual contact design, it's durable too, lasting 70 million keystrokes per key.

Out of the roster of Logitech keyboards equipped with the Romer-G switch, we specifically selected the G413 due to its excellent value and understated aesthetics. Normally, a premium switch like this is reserved only for premium boards. And with them, premium pricing. The G413, however, is an exception. Despite its performance and aluminum chassis, you can often score one for under $80. That's a steal for what this board has to offer.

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R

4. G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R

Packed with features, if a little ugly

Switch: Cherry MX Blue, Brown, Red | Size: Full-size | Macros: 6 | Backlights: RGB | Passthroughs: USB and audio | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: Yes

Dedicated media controls and passthroughs

Macro column for binding inventory slots

Wristrest, RGB backlights, everything

Aesthetic is off-putting

If you don't care for looks, the KM780R has all the right features without breaking the bank. The KM780R's dedicated macro column gives quick access to the inventory slots in Fortnite. This makes selecting items—especially ones at the tail end of the quick access bar—as easy as a flick of the pinky. Using your pinky means your index and ring fingers can stay on the important WASD keys to control your movement. In addition to the macro column, the keyboard is equipped with a USB passthrough, a massive detachable wrist rest, and a set of replacement keycaps.

Sitting at around $100, usually a bit less, it's hard to argue against its impressive value. If you can look past its gaudy design, then the KM780R stands as a solid option for anyone looking for a fully-featured plank.

Razer Huntsman Elite

The best clicky switch we've ever tested

Switch: Razer Opto-Mechanical | Size: Full-size | Macros: No | Backlights: RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: Yes

The best clicky switch to date

Gorgeous looks

Damn nice wristrest

Expensive, no macros

The Razer Huntsman Elite and its opto-mechanical switches earned high praise for its distinguished performance in our review . Being an optical switch, the Razer opto-mechanical switch registers keystrokes by way of interrupting a laser under every switch. Its excellent tactility is accompanied with a resounding click, making it an attractive option for those looking for a more responsive alternative to the clicky Cherry MX Blue switch. Actuating at 1.5mm and bottoming out at 3mm, it's faster than most mechanical switches, too.

The Huntsman Elite scored admirably in both aesthetics and features. The durable sleek chassis is the bed stone for dedicated media controls and a programmable dial on the top right. Light rings are installed on both the keyboard chassis and the memory foam wrist rest (which, by the way, is phenomenal), producing a luscious glow on your desk when you game in the dark. If you're just keen on obtaining the switch and don't care about the wristrest and the media dial, the non-elite version of the Huntsman is available for $50 less.

Cooler Master MasterKeys S

6. Cooler Master MasterKeys S

Small, pragmatic, essential

Switch: Cherry MX Brown, Blue, Red, Silver, Green | Size: TKL | Macros: No | Backlights: No | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function key integrated | Wristrest: No

Compact

Quality keycaps

Programmable directly from the keyboard

No backlights

The Cooler Master MasterKeys S is designed for portability, but that's not the only advantage to its small size. Shaving off the number pad opens up more space for your mouse, preventing accidental bumps during wide movements. For players who like to have their mouse closer to the center of the table, the tenkey-less form factor helps tremendously.

The MasterKeys S makes extensive use of Cherry MX switches under the hood. From the clicky Cherry MX Blues to the linear Cherry MX Red, you'll be able to find a switch that best suits your preference. Macros are programmed and stored directly on-board, saving some hassle when connected to another PC.

In the age where RGB backlights are the norm, the MasterKeys S breaks convention by trading it off in favor of highly-durable PBT plastic keycaps. You'll be blind in the dark, but rest assured that the key legends will never wear off. For those who really need backlights, Cooler Master offers the MasterKeys Pro S RGB for $50 more. It's not a premium we recommend, but to each their own.

