Recommended reading

My new favorite budget gaming keyboard proves the best gaming keebs don't have to be $200 enthusiast slabs of switches

News
By published

The Gamakay x NaughShark NS68, with it's super low price and powerful Hall effect switches walked straight into our best gaming keyboard guide.

GAMAKAY x NaughShark NS68 gaming keyboard on a desk.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

The rise of the mechanical keyboard for gaming was a real turning point for the tippy tappy PC-connected peripheral. Suddenly typing feel and response was a big thingTM in gaming keyboards. Then the enthusiast gaming crew came in, deepening the rabbit hole for nerds like me to get lost in, and then the marketers and manufacturers got wind of it and now we have gaming keyboards that cost $500.

But fear not, that doesn't have to price you out of the market, because we've seen some astounding, and astoundingly affordable gaming keyboards appear in the past few years. My personal favorite was the keyboard I'm literally typing on right now, the Mountain Everest 60. A lovely little thing that sadly has been discontinued as Be Quiet! picked up the brand and subsequently released the best silent keyboard we've ever seen, the Light Mount.

So we needed to find a new budget champion, and our Reece has discovered one that actually surpasses the diminutive Mountain board in almost all respects: the bizarrely named Gamakay x NaughShark NS68. While I do not get why there is an attached material tag, or why it says "SHRAK", but it's a $40 Hall effect gaming keyboard that has everything you could possibly want in an affordable keeb.

The key sells are those HE magnetic switches, offering you access to the keyboard buzzphrase du jour, rapid trigger, offering you a dynamic actuation point for super quick switch response. Essentially, when you release a key it will be instantly be ready to hit again, no matter whether it's completed its full travel. It also means you can alter the actuation point of individual keys on your board in general yourself, from hair trigger to actually having to hammer it home to make your point. Y'know, for when you want to type angry.

You also get PBT keycaps, which are side printed instead of printed on top, configurable RGB, optional 8000 Hz polling, and a 65% layout. There are points where you can feel the compromises made to hit a price point, such as cheaper feeling plastic and a definite lack of polish on the software, but I'll take that when the overall package is so alluring.

A definite worthy addition to our pantheon of gaming keyboard greatness.

Quick list

The best gaming keyboards

An Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless gaming keyboard on a blue background.Best overall
1. Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

The best overall

The Strix Scope II 96 may have a ridiculous name, but it's still a dream to game and type on. Silky smooth switches and clever media keys make this the best gaming keyboard right now.

Read more below

Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 on a yellow backgroundBest budget
2. Gamakay x NaughShark NS68

The best budget

With incredibly responsive Hall effect switches, PBT keycaps, and, of course, a very reasonable price, Gamakay has absolutely knocked this keyboard out of the park. It also has rapid trigger, which is practically unheard of at its cost.

Read more below

A white Ducky Zero 6108 on a blue background.Best mid-range
3. Ducky Zero 6108

The best mid-range

Gaming keyboards are soaring in price these days, but not all. We have a few budget picks in this guide, though for just a little more, you can score this fantastic Ducky. It's mechanical, lit up like the Fourth of July, and extremely sturdy.

Read more below

Wooting 80HE gaming keyboard on a red backgroundBest rapid trigger
4. Wooting 80HE

The best rapid trigger

Wooting's been doing Hall effect before Hall effect was cool, and it's come close to perfecting it here with the 80HE. That's primarily thanks to the easy-to-use software and profiles, but it's not bad to type on, either.

Read more below

Keychron K2 HE gaming keyboard on a blue backgroundBest wireless rapid trigger
5. Keychron K2 HE

The best wireless rapid trigger

This keyboard not only delivers on the best that Hall effect tech and rapid trigger functionality have to offer, but it puts it in a rather dashing wireless package that feels and sounds great to type on, too.

Read more below

Be Quiet! Light Mount gaming keyboard on a yellow backgroundBest silent

6. Be Quiet! Light Mount

The best silent

If you find yourself gaming in a space with others, or just don't like a clacky keeb, the Light Mount is the quietest and most functional keyboard we've had the pleasure of using.

Read more below

TOPICS
Dave James
Dave James
Editor-in-Chief, Hardware

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.