Logitech's pretty excellent rapid trigger keyboard has just hit its lowest ever price, making it the one I'd recommend right now

Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid | Wired | Magnetic analog switches | Dual-shot PBT | $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Though rapid trigger is a tad niche and this specific keyboard is a bit loud, the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is one of my favourite competitive keyboards, thanks to a great feel, nice look, and sturdy build quality. It was already reasonably priced among its competition at launch and even better with a tidy discount.

If you want a keyboard that gets the absolute most out of movement in shooters, rapid trigger keyboards are the way forward—and one of my favorites is at its lowest-ever price.

You can pick up the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid for $150 right now at Amazon, which is $20 below its usual price.

This price point brings it much closer to our current choice for the best budget rapid trigger gaming keyboard, the Keychron K2 HE. Though the latter keyboard has lovely wood accenting and comes with a wireless mode, I'd pick Logi's offering for just how great it feels to type on, and for its build quality.

If you've got this far and don't yet know what rapid trigger is, it's effectively a system in some keyboards where it can register you letting go of keys the second you do so. This shaves moments off movement time, which in games like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant, makes you more accurate. As both games close the size of your aiming reticule as you stand still, being able to stop moving a fraction earlier can gain you a kill you never would have achieved otherwise.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid not only has rapid trigger but is super smooth to type and play on, and its backplate and keys are strong enough to take a bit of a bash as you spam keys to win a gunfight.

The G Pro X TKL Rapid does have quite loud keys, though—I'd argue surprisingly so. They aren't quite as loud as the likes of the 8BitDo Retro keyboard I've been using recently but would still annoy a coworker trying to get some work done.

I gave the keyboard 86% in my Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review just a few months ago and would use the keyboard much more now, if it wasn't for the fact my partner stole it thanks to its small size and good looks. In a way, that's sort of an endorsement.

There are three different color options available in the sale: black, white and pink. I've only personally tested the white version of the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid, but I have tested both pink and black versions of other Logitech gear like the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex and Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed. All three colors look great so go with your heart on that one (or just pick the white because it looks lovely).

Rapid trigger is definitely a bit niche, so this is only really worth that extra cash if you actually think you'll use it, but if you would, I'd heartily recommend the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid at its current price.