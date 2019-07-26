The best Fortnite headset 2019

Picking up the best Fortnite headset out there to get ready for Season 10 ? I get it. The new season, which kicks off August 1, is a fresh start and a good time to step things up. Having a great headset, with the features you need to optimize your play, may help give you a competitive edge. Contrary to what you may think when you hear the word “headset”, having good audio is crucial for every Fortnite player, not just duos and squad specialists.

Why’s your audio setup so important? Well, first and foremost, sound plays a crucial role in your situational awareness in Fortnite. If you don’t have the best Fortnite headset, specifically one with simulated surround sound, you may have a hard time telling what direction gunfire is coming from. Obviously, general audio quality is an important factor—both for the headphones and the mic—because you want everything to come in loud and clear. Lastly, we decided that comfort was a crucial feature for Fortnite specifically, as many players dive in to the game for long stretches. Also, because taking a moment to fix your headphones mid-match could be the difference between life and death in a game that moves this quick.

Realistically, you will be well-suited to succeed with any of PC Gamer’s picks for best gaming headsets or the best wireless gaming headset . That said, we did some testing specifically for Fortnite and think these headsets stand out, even among our general picks.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

The best Fortnite headset (still)

Drivers: 50mm | Frequency response: 13Hz-27,000Hz | Impedance: 65 Ohm | Features: Carry case, replaceable mic and cable

Comfortable forever

Beefy but clear audio

Handy inline controls

Not a looker

Non-retractable mic

The elder statesman of PC gaming headsets is back at its most regal with the latest Alpha incarnation of the HyperX Cloud. Unlike most Alphas it won’t tell you about its gym routine and macronutrient profile in painstaking detail, but it will make Fortnite sound like the jamboree of explosive mirth it was intended to. It doesn't have simulated 7.1 surround sound like its competitors, but those dual-chamber drivers actually simulate audio better and with more clarity than other headsets we've tested (in the same price region).

We love the generous padding, which seems to keep the headset feeling light as air indefinitely, and while we’ve never had problems with cable or mic connection breakages it’s reassuring this model features replaceable parts on both these fronts. As for the mic, an ample foam shield and smart noise cancellation keep your voice clear and pop-free even if you’re warning squadmates about a perp with a pump shotgun at Pleasant Park. At this price, with such audio pedigree and comforting feel, the Alpha is tough to beat.

Sennheiser GAME ONE

2. Sennheiser GAME ONE

The best Fortnite headset you can buy, at a premium

Drivers: 40mm neodymium | Frequency response: 15Hz-28,000Hz | Impedance: 50 Ohm | Features: Open backed earcups, flip-to-mute mic, on-ear volume control, lightweight design

Amazing mic

Great high-end clarity

Open backed design leaks sound

Pricier than other similar models

If you want cat-like hearing, razor-sharp communication with squadmates and prolonged comfort while fighting to the death in Fortnite, Sennheiser’s ol’ reliable GAME ONE headset is the ideal pick. Headset microphones simply don’t get better than this, and the sheer size of this one lets you know it means business. It’s decent at noise-cancelling though some keyboard and mouse noise will still filter through, and it’s worth it for the quality of your voice broadcasting. Friends often comment that we sound louder and clearer than usual whenever we use the GAME ONE.

The GAME ONE is a rarity in the gaming headset market in that it’s open-backed, which means it trades sound leakage both in and out of the headphones for a more spacious sound. Making a bit more noise through your headphones shouldn’t be a problem in Fortnite unless you’re in the habit of playing down in your local library, and the roomy soundscape is worth it. Picking out pockets of distant gunfire and not-so distant footsteps is easy—and it might save your life.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

Balanced audio and a noise cancelling mic, at a persuasive price

Drivers: 50mm neodymium | Frequency response: 12Hz-10,000Hz | Impedance: 32 Ohm | Features: Cooling gel-infused earcups, bauxite aluminum frame, in-line controls, retractible unidirectional microphone

High fidelity 7.1 sound

Excellent value

Decent bass

Very few frills

Headsets don't come much more powerful than the Razer Kraken TE, a righteous pair of cans rocking the latest 50mm neodymium speakers. While they don't have the widest frequency response gamut, the cooling gel-infused earcups and noise cancelling, retractible unidirectional mic more than make up for the corners it cuts elsewhere. Given its use of the gradually expiring 3.5mm headphone jack, it's platform agnostic, too, perfect for gaming on PC and other devices which shall not be named here on this sacred website. However, if you are playing on PC, you do get 7.1 THX sound, which is incredibly handy for Fortnite.

Design-wise, the Razer Kraken TE is a massive departure from the usual slew of products from the San Franciscan tri-snake-emblazoned gaming tech company. It's kind of subtle, with no ostentatious RGB lighting or gimmicky software integrations in sight. In other words, it's purely focused on the hardware. All the controls you could ever need are mounted to the 4.3-foot braided cable protruding from its undergut: volume and mic mute. Best of all, the new Kraken costs just $90 off the shelf, a steep discount from the usual infamous Razer tax, and you can often find it for around $70 in the sales.

Astro A10

4. Astro A10

Fantastic audio and build quality for under $100

Drivers: 40mm neodymium | Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz | Impedance: 32 Ohm | Features: Choice of four color schemes, optional M60 mixamp, optional hard case and display stand

Great value

Trademark construction quality

Mic weaker than the GAME ONE

Tighter fit on larger ears

It turns out Astro can kick it with the budget players just as well as the high end wireless crowd. This is the company’s first attempt at a low cost gaming headset, taking its cues from the pricier A50, and it loses very little in the process—particularly if you’re after a no-nonsense Fortnite audio setup. The mic’s dependable if not the outright best of the group, and as with Sennheiser’s GAME ONE it’s always handy to be able to flip the boom up to mute yourself.

Meanwhile audio and build quality hit the mark very well for a sub-$100 headset, built to a sprightly 346g and well-padded. The earcups are quite a tight fit if you happen to be of the larger-eared persuasion, but that’s really the extent of the A10’s drawbacks. A pro gaming staple brand, on a budget—perfect for your next jaunt in Dusty Depot.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Our favorite wireless headset

Drivers: 40mm | Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz | Impedance: 32 Ohm | Features: Volume and chat mix controls on earcup, replaceable earcups and headband

Market-leading sound quality

Neat and tidy retractable mic

Fit can slacken over time

Pricier than other picks

We’ve said it many times: we really like the Arctis 7. For under $150 it brings you a hassle free wireless setup with good battery life, an innovative headband design that takes the weight away from the top of your head, stellar sound quality and a sensible control layout on the headset itself. We always miss the chat/game mix scroll wheel when we use other headsets, and in a game like Fortnite where hitting the right volume balance between the two is paramount, that handy feature becomes an essential addition.

A massive 24-hour battery life ensures those annoying beeps don’t kick in until well after you’ve ignored the advice of every medical professional about play session duration. The fit can loosen over time—and we mean months here, not days—but thankfully new headbands and earcup covers of different designs are available from Steelseries, so you can freshen up the Arctis’s look as well as revitalize its fit when the time comes.

Corsair HS70

Wireless without the premium price

Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz | Impedance: 32 Ohm | Features: Available in black or white finishes, detachable mic

Amazing value

Long battery life

Headband digs in slightly

Mic doesn’t stand out from the pack

If you want to go wireless with your Fortnite setup but don’t feel like spending much in doing so, say hello to your new friend. Corsair’s latest budget wireless model features up to 16 hours of battery charge and formidable audio quality without any niggling audio dropout that might have spoiled the party in older wireless headsets.

To get the negatives out of the way: yes, we found the headband a little uncomfortable after long sessions, but the time it takes for it to dig in exceeds our tolerance threshold for being demolished by strangers with Hunting Rifles anyway—so no biggie here. Although the mic isn’t quite on the same level as Sennheiser’s peerless GAME ONE, it’s nicely adjustable and offers more than adequate quality for keeping squadmates in check. It’s available in either black or white too, so aesthetes who want to match their headset with their rig are covered.

Logitech G Pro

A no-frills workhorse designed for esports

Drivers: 40mm | Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz | Impedance: 32 Ohm | Features: Extra set of ear pads, ultra lightweight design

No fuss, just functionality

Light and comfortable

Audio lacks HyperX-style punch

An unusual fit

The G Pro is the fruit of Logitech working with esports pros to produce no frills, high performance peripherals. That’ll explain the absence of RGB lights, then. It’s also brilliantly suited to a game like Fortnite whose demands are specific: great mic, great positional audio, no extraneous controls or features to accidentally hit mid-game.

The earpads are bigger and squarer than anything else we’ve tested lately, which makes for great breathability, particularly using the microsuede earpads (leatherette pads are also supplied). It does give them a different feel while you’re wearing them though, one that’s not necessarily preferable to more snug fits like the Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha. While its soundscape might not be as beefy as the Alphas, that doesn’t matter nearly as much in the context of a battle royale headset as it does an all-purpose set of cans. In short: you’ll hear everything you need to in killer detail, from furtive building and sneaky pursuers’ footsteps to marauding ATKs about to turn you into a pancake.

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas

Isolated voice chat meets modularity

Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz | Impedance: 32 Ohm | Features: Included green/pink PC splitter cable, removable appendages

Outstanding voice chat quality

Detachable mic, cushions and speaker plates

Weak mid-range sound

3.5mm cable unreliable at times

You may know Turtle Beach best for its console headsets, but the company assures us its latest PC-first headset is more than an easy cash-in. In fact, it was developed in partnership with a slew of renowned esports teams, such as Astralis, OpTic Gaming, Splyce and Manchester City. None Fortnite teams, sure, but we're convinced the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas is well worth your while if you're champing at the bit for your next Victory Royale.

By now, you're presumably well aware that effective communication is of the utmost importance in a game like Fortnite. Especially in Save the World mode, the ability to intelligibly relay instructions to teammates puts your quartet at a considerable advantage. And because the detachable boom mic on the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas punches above its weight when it comes to noise cancellation, we're willing to say it's the best Fortnite headset for voice chat. On top of that, should its mic, ear cushions or speaker plates be lost or damaged, you can easily order replacement parts for the Elite Atlas via Turtle Beach's online storefront. Although the speakers leave a lot to be desired, the mic quality alone makes this headset worth your while.

