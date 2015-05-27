Battlefield Hardline: Criminal Activity trailer released

Battlefield Hardline's Criminal Activity DLC is set in an alternate reality in which, variously, night clubs, malls, apartment blocks and derelict logging concerns are patrolled by anthropomorphic gun-toting... oh wait, they're just masks. That makes more sense.

Oh well, I'm less excited now I've realised this isn't a gritty Sonic reboot. Still, I've started this post, so it's only fair I post the trailer anyway.

EA says the new crop of maps are highly destructible, and "littered with small-time crime jobs". The Criminal Activity pack will be out next month, with Premium subscribers getting a two-week head start over gen pop.