Shape the American frontier with these Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats let you do a wide range of things in the American frontier. Without the hassle of getting them yourself you can magically whip up weapons and upgrades to make your life as an outlaw even easier. Or you can just make yourself drunk without spending any of your ill-gotten gains at a bar, and ain;t that the dream?

Cheat codes are tradition in Rockstar titles, but RDR2 cheats work a little differently. With this guide you can learn more about how to find and activate cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption to give Arthur Morgan an easier (or more intoxicated) ride through the harsh Western plains.

How to get cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2

All of the cheat codes you can use in Red Dead Redemption 2 are readily available in the world, provided you know where to look. In RDR2, cheat codes are actually cheat phrases, and you can find these phrases carved into furniture, scribbled on pieces of paper, for instance. Generally, if you find a phrase in a seemingly unusual place, that’s your cue to head into the Cheats section of the menu and give it a try.

Most newspapers have a chance of containing a phrase that you can use as a cheat, those being the New Hanover Gazette, Saint Denis Times, and Blackwater Ledger. The former can be picked up in Annesburg and Valentine, the Saint Denis Times in Rhodes and Saint Denis, and the latter in Strawberry and Blackwater.

Open up a newspaper, zoom in, and have a look at the bottom right corner. If you see a phrase underneath one of the news articles, that'll usually be a cheat code. Secret phrases you find in the newspaper can only be activated when you have bought the paper, too, so make a habit of purchasing any newspaper you see during your adventure.

RDR2 cheats list

If you don’t want to try and find the codes naturally, below are the cheat phrases and what they unlock. Please note, as I've mentioned already, that some specific cheat codes will not unlock unless you have bought the corresponding newspaper, even if you know the phrase. Also, proper punctuation is required for the cheat codes to work, but capitalization is not.

Cheats that require a newspaper purchase are:

Abundance is the dullest desire: Purchase newspaper after completing Chapter 1 - Infinite ammunition

Purchase newspaper after completing Chapter 1 - Infinite ammunition Greed is American virtue: Purchase newspaper in Chapter 3 after completing the mission 'Advertising, the New American Art' - Get a set of heavy weapons

Purchase newspaper in Chapter 3 after completing the mission 'Advertising, the New American Art' - Get a set of heavy weapons You long for sight and see nothing: Purchase newspaper in Chapter 3 after completing the mission 'Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern' - Removes Fog of War from the map

Purchase newspaper in Chapter 3 after completing the mission 'Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern' - Removes Fog of War from the map Virtue unearned is not virtue: Purchase newspaper in Chapter 4 after completing the mission 'Urban Pleasures' - Puts Arthur's Honor to maximum

Purchase newspaper in Chapter 4 after completing the mission 'Urban Pleasures' - Puts Arthur's Honor to maximum The lucky be strong evermore: Purchase newspaper after completing Chapter 5 - Receive infinite stamina

Purchase newspaper after completing Chapter 5 - Receive infinite stamina You seek more than the world offers: Purchase newspaper in Chapter 6 after completing the mission 'The King's Son'. Fill all meters and fortify Arthur's cores

Purchase newspaper in Chapter 6 after completing the mission 'The King's Son'. Fill all meters and fortify Arthur's cores You are a beast built for war: Purchase newspaper after completing the Epilogue - Spawn a warhorse

Purchase newspaper after completing the Epilogue - Spawn a warhorse Would you be happier as a clown?: Purchase newspaper after completing the Epilogue - Spawn a Circus Wagon

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Cheats that can be used anytime are: