A new Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr trailer showcases major 'alpha 2.0' update

I played around with the first public alpha release of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr that developer Neocore Games put out in February, and it was interesting, but also very bare-bones. Today the studio announced the release of the alpha 2.0 update, which balances classes and gameplay, adds new items and features, and upgrades the game's visual quality. Naturally, all of that calls for a new trailer, and so here you go.

The list of changes in the new version is as follows:

Better performance

The introduction of the Tier system with the first Tier end content

Enhanced and more useful GUI panels

Rebalanced missions and monsters

Rebalanced skills for both current classes

Class-specific perks and passive skills for the Assassin Inquisitor

Revised render pipeline, improved lightning, more props, improved graphics quality

More level scripts on missions

New Investigation modules

Usable mixed weapon sets

New two-handed weapons for the Assassin Inquisitor

Inquisitor – Martyr's "base gameplay" is now nearly finished and the bulk of its future effort will go toward adding new content and features, and optimizing its performance, Neocore said. "Ever since the first day of the Founding we received numerous feedback about the alpha build of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr. Since then, the game has expanded significantly, more and more features were added or altered according to your experiences with them."

The Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr alpha is available for purchases in packs ranging from $40 to $1000 (yes, seriously), but Neocore warned—as it did ahead of the release of the initial alpha—that it's not for everyone. "Before purchasing the game during The Founding period, please note that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is currently an alpha build with many of its features currently under development, some of which will only be available in the final release," the store page says. "Read the FAQ carefully before fully committing to acquiring the game."

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is currently slated to come out later this year.