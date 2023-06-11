How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2023

This year's Xbox Games Showcase is on Sunday, June 11, and starts at 10 am PT. If you're not sure when that is in your time zone, here's a handy guide.

The showcase will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, and will be followed immediately by the Starfield Direct on the same channels.

We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Starfield Direct, but Microsoft hasn't teased the contents of its general Xbox showcase.

Xbox games marketing VP Aaron Greenberg has said on Twitter to expect "in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics" from the first-party Microsoft games at the event—no purely pre-rendered trailers, so that's cool. We also don't expect much hardware focus: Greenberg said the event would be "roughly two hours of non stop games, games, games, games, and Starfield!"

I know what I want to see: Avowed, the first-person RPG from Obsidian. Some of the other first-party Microsoft games that could show up are: Everwild from Rare, the Perfect Dark reboot, the new Fable, Forza Motorsport, and Hellblade 2.

There is one announcement we're sure about, because Atlus accidentally posted it early: Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica.

After the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct, our own PC Gaming Show goes live at 1 pm PDT on our YouTube and Twitch channels.