Every game at the PC Gaming Show 2023

The 2023 PC Gaming Show is a wrap! You can watch the entire show, hosted by Sean Day[9] Plott and Frankie Ward—or her AI replacement, anyway—in the player above.

Broadcast to millions around the world via Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and China's Bilibili, this year's event showcased the boundless creativity, humor, and technical brilliance of the PC gaming scene with dozens of trailers, reveals, and interviews. More than 20 never-before-seen games were revealed during the stream, including Earthless, Last Train Home, Chimera, Sand, and Dread Pilots, and the show concluded with an exciting look at upcoming survival MMO Dune: Awakening.

If you just want to browse all the segments rather than watching the full stream, you can find them below in the order they appeared on stream—hit the links for more details on each. You can also watch the full 2023 PC Gaming Show and all of the trailers on PC Gamer's YouTube channel.

11 Bit Studios debuted a dire new trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2023 for its grim city management game Frostpunk 2, coming in 2024. The age of oil is coming, bringing new disasters, difficult edicts, and more.

Teardown, the fully destructible sandbox heist game, is adding a creative mode, so not only can you knock stuff down you can now build things up. Create models and objects in-game and save them to use in future sessions by "painting" with voxels.

In a new story trailer debuted at the PC Gaming Show 2023, immersive cyberpunk life sim Nivalis gives us another look at its hazy, neon city. Explore Nivalis from the lowest docks to the highest layers when it launches in 2024.

Debuted at the PC Gaming Show, spaceship roguelite game Jumplight Odyssey shares a first look at space combat. You can defend your space colony in galactic battles when Jumplight odyssey's demo lands on June 19 as part of Steam Next Fest.

Hardcore survival FPS Road to Vostok debuted a new gameplay trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2023 showing snowy climes, stocked bunkers, and tense combat. You can brave Vostok yourself in the newly updated demo on Steam.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World is a hand-drawn metroidvania set in an anime interpretation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Yes, you read that right. Announced on the PC Gaming Show 2023, you'll play the butt-kicking, cane-thwacking hero, backed up by an army of friendly ghosts.

PvP fantasy combat game Warhaven is giving us a chance to try it out, and we won't have to wait long. You'll be able to get a taste of Warhaven's 16v16 medieval mayhem during Steam Next Fest from June 19–26, as announced at the PC Gaming Show 2023.

Premiered at the PC Gaming Show 2023, throwback RTS D.O.R.F. shares a new gameplay trailer full of classic PC gaming visuals. Catch more of its bombastic, laser-fueled combat between three futuristic factions.

Sulfur is a singleplayer extraction FPS with a charming and cartoony art style. Fight your way through levels to collect new guns, gear, and loot, but if you die before you safely extract, you'll lose it all.

Debuted at the PC Gaming show 2023, Saleblazers shows off a new trailer for its open world survival shop sim, which is entering early access today. Play with up to eight players in online co-op surviving an unforgiving island and building a thriving shop ahead of the full Saleblazers launch on September 29.

Eternights is a dating action game blending Devil May Cry swordplay and Persona-style character development. Explore dangerous dungeons, scavenge the wasteland for resources, and don't forget to go on dates. The new release date trailer premiered on the PC Gaming Show 2023.

Pax Dei promises to bring a unique approach to RPG lore, items, and storytelling. Influenced by real-life folklore as well as games like EVE Online that emphasize player agency, Pax Dei looks like it won't be just another fantasy RPG. We spoke with developers behind the project in an actual castle they've drawn inspiration from in Finland.

Stampede Racing Royale combines a kart racer like Mario Kart with a fast-paced battle royale elimination-style game like Fall Guys. 60 drivers all compete in the same race, with 20 being eliminated each round. Collect power-ups like mines, shields, and speed boosts as you try to become the last player driving.

Debuted at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Mars Horizon 2: The Search for Life shares a new trailer and plans for an alpha test. Sign up to participate on the Mars Horizon 2 website ahead of the alpha later this year.

Ferocious is a first-person shooter set on a deadly, dinosaur-filled island. At the PC Gaming Show 2023 the lead developer of Ferocious guides us through the action adventure which is inspired by films like King Kong and Jurassic Park and game series like Far Cry and Crysis.

Islands of Insight is a shared-world puzzle adventure set in a mysterious fantasy realm. Explore, find puzzles, and collaborate with other players to solve them while traveling on foot or flying over the landscape on magical wings.

Premiered at the PC Gaming Show 2023, this new trailer for Lords of the Fallen shows off its continued pursuit of the soulslike ideal. Catch more of its tricorn-laden combat ahead of its launch in October.

Build a lair and manage your minions in Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, revealed today at the PC Gaming Show 2023. Defend your dungeon from adventurers who want to fill their pockets with loot while keeping your underlings happy enough to avoid HR problems.

Imagine Ninja Gaiden, but it's set in Mexico and you're a detective battling against a sinister gang. Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Mariachi Legends is a 2D action platformer developed by Mexico-based developer Halberd Studios, and inspired by games like Katano Zero and Castlevania.

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Frontier shares the first gameplay for its RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin. Save the date for the first beta weekend from July 7 –10 and look out for second beta period dates to be announced.

First revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, this sequel to the cyberpunk RPG by Jump Over the Age returns to a dark, corporate-controlled world some time after the original Citizen Sleeper. Cast again as a Sleeper and former corporate asset, in Citizen Sleeper 2 Starward Vector you'll blaze your own path for as long as your ship and crew can manage.

Critter Cove is a cozy tropical life sim, first revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023. Blending elements of Animal Crossing with open world RPGs, you'll rebuild and redecorate a town, explore islands and harvest resources, and make friends with the locals—including a helpful talking rat.

Hidden Door is the AI-in-gaming project we believe has the greatest chance of being fun and interesting. The RPG-style storytelling platform collaborates with authors and other creators, paying them to license their work into what's essentially neverending, dynamic fan fiction you can play through with your friends. To hear more about this novel chat-based platform, we spoke with co-founder and CEO Hilary Mason in New York City.

Dread Pilots is a new game from Klei, makers of Don't Starve and Griftlands, and was announced on the PC Gaming Show 2023. Inspired by Sid Meier's Pirates!, in Dead Pirates you're "Han Solo-ing" your way through space, trading, exploring, and fighting.

Shared at the PC Gaming Show 2023, the developers of Mutant: Year Zero: Road to Eden give us a new look at their next strategy game Miasma Chronicles. Journey through New America as Elvis and Diggs after miasma has torn through modern society.

Instead of fighting against an evil corporation that's creating zombies with unethical lab experiments, why not run that corporation yourself? Undead Inc. is a management sim where you cook up supersoldier serums and weaponized zombie viruses, all in the name of turning a profit. Just make sure you keep the government, the public, and even your own workers in the dark.

Announced at the PC Gaming Show, Altered Alma is a "Space Opera Metroidvania" set in a futuristic cyberpunk Barcelona. Battle your way through goons and kingpins, upgrade your cyberware, make new friends, and even enjoy a little romance.

Announced at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Invector: Rhythm Galaxy is a music game where you race down brightly colored tracks to the beat of massive pop hits. Even better, you don't have to jam to the beat by yourself. Invector: Rhythm Galaxy supports up to four players in local co-op.

Sci-fi adventure The Invincible shared a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2023, showing off more of the environments we'll be exploring, the mysteries we'll be solving, and lots of the game's glossy 1950s atompunk aesthetic.

In a new trailer debuted at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Park Beyond shows off even more wild rides for Visioneers to construct in their own theme parks. Chart your way through a campaign or sandbox mode when Park Beyond launches this month.

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is based on the popular tabletop RPG and takes the Vampire Survivors formula a step further by letting you play with a companion. Pick a class from a fighter, rogue, or wizard, and then pick another to bring along with you. The action roguelite was revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023.

Ride walls and grind rails as a bicycle messenger in Parcel Corps, revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023. Take on delivery jobs for different corporations and then speed through the city, Crazy Taxi-style, to get customers their packages before they get tired of waiting.

Early access city builder Fabledom shared a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show 2023 with details on its recent Art of Soldiery update and a tease for the upcoming Gallantry & Bartering update. If you turn your eye away from the demands of war and civil duties, you may yet find love to build on too.

First revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Chimera is a sci-fi survival sim set on an alien planet from the makers of Green Hell. Endure violent weather events that are not just destructive but also, weirdly enough, helpful as they give rise to new resources.

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, 30XX is leaving early access for a full launch in August. This Mega Man-inspired sidescrolling platformer shows off its roguelite mode which delivers randomly generated levels and permadeath. Tackle each level in leaps and bounds alongside a friend in local or online co-op.

Announced at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Mimimi Games reveals the release date for its next stealth tactics game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Play a demo during Steam Next Fest in June ahead of the launch on August 17.

Exo Rally Championship puts you behind the wheel in the most dangerous off-road racing event in the galaxy. First revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, you'll speed across untamed planets through meteor strikes, volcanic eruptions, and try to control your buggy's jumps using thrusters. Damage to your racer can include overheating, wheel failures, and even toxic gas leaks.

"Stepping into a Stormgate match is like entering a portal back to the halcyon days of Warcraft, Starcraft and Command & Conquer, back when the RTS masters of the time, Blizzard and Westwood, were continually trying to one-up each other," writes Fraser. Check out our preview.

Exclusive to the PC Gaming Show 2023, cyberpunk FPS and immersive sim Fortune's Run reveals its September 1 early access release date. Jump into a new and improved demo to try its fast-paced, classic kicking and shooting combat.

Announced during the PC Gaming Show 2023, historical multiplayer FPS Hell Let Loose shares the Objective mode in its Devotion to Duty update. This shorter and faster game mode will feature smaller teams of just 25 players. Take a look at the new Brécourt Manor Assault map.

Upcoming games montage

The montage segment featured Atomic Picnic, Gaucho and the Grassland, Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy, Mullet Madjack, Nova Lands, and Revival: Recolonization—you can find all those trailers here!

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, action roguelite Vampire Survivors has a new update headed our way. Version 1.5 will add some fun-looking new toys, like a game show-like spinning wheel to trigger random events, as well as a new "GoldFinger" pickup, and more.

In a new dev diary premiered at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Larian Studios developers reveal a deeper look at the city of Baldur's Gate. Larian shares the monumental amount of work involved in reimagining the city's districts for this new entry in the series and the unending possibilities of a seamless city.

Premiered at the PC Gaming Show 2023, an animated short by culture parody troupe Mashed explores the sillier side of questing with Baldur's Gate 3's main characters. Learning to speak with animals is a time-honored Larian Studios RPG tradition, but are the rewards always worth the price?

Revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2023, early access roguelite Ember Knights shares its full launch date coming in July. In this fresh trailer Doom Turtle shows off its much more intense co-op combat coming in the 1.0 launch next month.

TerraTech Worlds is an open world survival sandbox revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023. Build your own custom vehicles and use them to explore strange alien worlds, battle enemies, collect resources, and terraform unknown planets. Alpha testing begins this summer.

Macabre is a multiplayer stealth extraction horror game, first revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2023. A group of survivors are stranded in a dimensional rift that twists and changes with each session, and must search for weapons and gear and hopefully survive the horrifying creatures stalking them long enough to return to the safety of the lodge.

In Earthless, a new roguelike strategy deckbuilder first revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2023, players command the final colony ships through outer space in search of a new home. Engage enemies in grid-based combat while building a deck of tactical abilities and managing your crew.

Announced first at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Nova Roma is a new city builder from Lion Shield and strategy publisher Hooded Horse. The stylish treatment of ancient Rome has you managing natural features like water, and catering to the needs of elite politicians and citizens.

Last Train Home is a survival strategy game set during the Russian Civil War, revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2023. Part real-time strategy and part management game, you'll need to guide an armored train across the Trans-Siberian Railway and do your best to protect your legion of Czechoslovakian soldiers desperately trying to make it back home.

My Friendly Neighborhood asks "What if Resident Evil took place on Sesame Street?" The bizarre and colorful first-person shooter lets you face off against murderous Muppets in an abandoned television studio. The release date trailer for the slapstick survival horror was revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2023.

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, upcoming F1 Manager 2023 shares its Scenario Mode which will let you relive key moments of the current real F1 season. You'll be able to right the wrongs by pitting your own strategy against how the season unfolded and turn the tide for your team.

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2023, Breathedge 2 is the sequel to comedy adventure Breathedge, but this time it's less linear and more of a survival sandbox. Build your spaceship, manage your crew, and try to survive on different planets... without any useful skills.

First revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2023, Bloomtown is a life sim where everything is not as it seems. This cozy village quickly turns dark and you'll need to fuse with frightening creatures to win turn-based battles.

If you're looking for a game with a unique setting, how about a dystopian open-world multiplayer survival game set in an alternate future where the Austro-Hungarian empire discovered interplanetary travel on the eve of World War I? If that's not unique, nothing is.

How do you make Dune into a massively multiplayer game? We speak to members of the team behind the project at Funcom in Oslo, Norway, and the studio tells us about how combat will unfold, the roles players will take, and how political power will be represented in this ambitious survival-MMO.