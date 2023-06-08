Persona 3 remake is real: Atlus accidentally leaks its own game early

Someone at JRPG developer Atlus or publisher Sega is about to have a very bad day: an accidentally published Instagram post on Thursday leaked the existence of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, the next two games in the popular Persona series. A remake of Persona 3 has been rumored recently, despite the long-in-the-making PC port of Persona 3 just this January. And we won't have to wait long for it: it's coming "early 2024," according to Atlus.

The Instagram post was quickly deleted, but not before it was spotted, ripped and spread across social media. Here's a Twitter embed of the minute-long Persona 3 Reload trailer.

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/xycj3wZZ5dJune 8, 2023 See more

At a glance it looks like it brings Persona 3's art style and graphical fidelity in line with Persona 5, featuring a closer camera angle than the original game and far more detailed, anime-style character models. The UI has also gotten a Persona 5-caliber glow-up.

Persona 5 Tactica, meanwhile, stars chibi-style versions of the Persona 5 cast in a turn-based strategy game. It's just listed as coming soon, which may mean earlier than Persona 3 Reload next year. We may not have Fire Emblem on PC, but damn are tactics game lovers eating good on PC these days.

PERSONA 5 TACTICA TRAILER!!releases 17/11/23 (17th november 2023) pic.twitter.com/sDklynkmaQJune 8, 2023 See more

The accidental post of these two trailers on Instagram suggests they were likely meant to be revealed in the near future—most likely at Sunday's Xbox showcase, given the Xbox iconography that appears at the end of each trailer.