Persona 3 remake is real: Atlus accidentally leaks its own game early

By Wes Fenlon
published

Persona 3 Reload is coming "early 2024," and Persona 5 Tactica maybe sooner than that.

Persona 3 Reload
(Image credit: Atlus)

Someone at JRPG developer Atlus or publisher Sega is about to have a very bad day: an accidentally published Instagram post on Thursday leaked the existence of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, the next two games in the popular Persona series. A remake of Persona 3 has been rumored recently, despite the long-in-the-making PC port of Persona 3 just this January. And we won't have to wait long for it: it's coming "early 2024," according to Atlus.

The Instagram post was quickly deleted, but not before it was spotted, ripped and spread across social media. Here's a Twitter embed of the minute-long Persona 3 Reload trailer.

See more

At a glance it looks like it brings Persona 3's art style and graphical fidelity in line with Persona 5, featuring a closer camera angle than the original game and far more detailed, anime-style character models. The UI has also gotten a Persona 5-caliber glow-up.

Persona 5 Tactica, meanwhile, stars chibi-style versions of the Persona 5 cast in a turn-based strategy game. It's just listed as coming soon, which may mean earlier than Persona 3 Reload next year. We may not have Fire Emblem on PC, but damn are tactics game lovers eating good on PC these days.

See more

The accidental post of these two trailers on Instagram suggests they were likely meant to be revealed in the near future—most likely at Sunday's Xbox showcase, given the Xbox iconography that appears at the end of each trailer.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

See comments